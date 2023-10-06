If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Shower Cap to Keep Dry
How many times have you wanted to wash off your body without getting your hair wet? Or maybe you’re at the beach, trying to keep your hair from getting wet in the ocean. No matter what situation you find yourself in, a shower cap is a good item to keep in the bathroom cabinet.
With adjustable straps and elastic bands, these simple items help keep your hair dry while letting you enjoy a good long shower. They’re especially useful for those with long hair, those who suffer from alopecia, or people who often dye their hair.
Shower caps are available in various materials and styles, including those with floral and polka dot patterns. Before buying, however, it is important to pick one that’s comfortable, durable, provides good coverage, and is easy to put on and remove. To help you choose one, we’ve rounded up our favorite shower caps of 2023.
Buying Guide: Shower Caps
Shower caps — you’ve undoubtedly heard of them and used them before! Nothing is more basic than such a fundamental hair care item. But how can you choose the ideal one for your hair? This comprehensive shopping guide covers everything you need to know before getting on the shower cap bandwagon. So keep reading until the end to ensure that you invest in the right product to protect your hair from regular water damage during the shower.
Uses of a Shower Cap
Showering
A shower cap will be your best buddy if you only want a body bath and don’t want to wash your hair. When you attempt bathing without one, there’s no way that some of the sprays won’t wet your hair no matter how hard you try. A shower cap is essential for protecting your hair from water, especially if you want to rock the hairstyle of the previous day.
Protecting your hairstyle
This is a no-brainer. If you want to keep your hairdo intact, you’ll need to wear a shower cap to keep water and moisture out. You can even wear one outside of the shower to protect your hairdo while sleeping or changing your outfit. Other than that, a shower cap can also come in handy when you’re getting ready for that much-awaited date night and forgot to put your dress on before doing your makeup and hair. You can simply put a shower cap on and you’re good to go.
Dying your hair at home
When it comes to dying your hair, a shower cap can help in two ways: wearing a shower cap while showering protects your hair from water exposure, helping your hair color stay longer, and it allows you to protect your dress and body from the dye. Because dying your hair can be a really messy task, with color going all over your neck, clothing, and face, you can wear a shower cap after applying the dye to keep your hair in place.
Conditioners and masks
When you use a hair mask or condition your hair, a shower cap works like a magic to retain all the moisture and goodness to give you lustrous and shiny hair. Wearing a shower cap after applying the product will help you in two ways.
For starters, your hair will stay put and you won’t have to worry about dripping styling products down your neck and spoiling your clothes. Secondly, because almost all shower caps are waterproof, you can wear one to retain the natural heat for deep conditioning. This is beneficial because heat allows for better and deeper absorption of nutrients into the scalp for more nourishing results.
How To Choose a Shower Cap
Material
A wide range of materials is employed in the production of shower caps. Materials that are both water-resistant and gentle on the skin are the ideal choice, with common examples of such materials being plastic, nylon, and lycra. The pliability and comfort of elastomeric polymers like rubber and materials like neoprene have also made them a more popular choice for making shower caps. A few luxury brands even make silk shower caps, which usually come with higher price tags.
Design
When shopping for a shower cap, style may not be the most crucial consideration. But you don’t want to get bored of using your shower cap after a while, so avoid getting one that is too simple or basic. To keep things fresh and new, shower caps come in a wide range of colors, designs, and even materials. If you intend to wear your shower cap outside of the bathroom, it should reflect your sense of style.
Durability
Durability is solely a consideration for reusable shower caps. Because one-time-use shower caps are not intended to last longer, you don’t have to worry about getting your hands on a product that’s made using thicker or long-lasting material.
Both the material of the cap and its upkeep play important roles in ensuring optimal durability. Choose a shower cap that is well-stitched — the elastic on the hem should be sturdy and not lose its flexibility over time, and the material should be mold-resistant. To reduce mold growth, allow your shower cap to completely dry between usage.
Size
A shower cap’s size plays an important role in determining its functionality. A shower cap that’s too small may be difficult to wear, pinch your skin, and leave scars on the skin. A larger one will not do the job of keeping the water away from your hair and might keep falling off your head.
The ideal size is determined by a few key factors: your hair length and volume, as well as your head size. Most shower caps contain a sizing reference that includes both unstretched and stretched measurements.
Usage
How frequently you use a shower cap will determine both the quality you need and its price. If you just intend to wear a shower cap on occasions, such as when on vacation, then less expensive solutions, such as latex shower caps, will be more appealing. A higher-quality shower cap made of thicker materials such as silicone, viscose, and polyurethane is recommended for daily usage.
Fit
When purchasing a shower cap, you should consider the type and length of your hair to limit your selections, as shower caps come in various sizes. You should ensure that the item fits snugly to prevent water or humidity from entering and frizzing your hair, but you don’t want anything so tight that every time you use it you cringe.
Cleaning
Some shower caps are so fragile that they must be hand-washed, while others may be machine-washed. Because shower caps are always wet, some of them may be susceptible to mold growth. To avoid this issue, you can invest in shower caps that boast antibacterial properties.
Other Features To Consider
Sustainability
Purchasing plastic makes little sense when some eco-friendly alternatives cost almost the same. Traditional materials are swiftly being replaced with biodegradable synthetics, so consumers no longer have to compromise their morals to meet their daily needs. You can find shower caps in polyester, PEVA, and several other materials that are produced by plants.
Elastic hem
Shower caps are designed to keep hair in place, but what happens when they tear? This nightmarish scenario occurs in real life when people make the mistake of wearing excessively tight caps. You should opt for a big shower cap with a stretchy hem. In fact, don’t buy a product if the elastic band isn’t protected by a scratch-resistant material.
Drawstrings
Most shower hats do not include a drawstring for adjusting the fit, but some do. Try a drawstring bonnet instead if you have thick, 4C hair that is difficult to control, even when wrapped in a shower cap.
Comparing the Best Shower Caps of 2023
SMPL objects Shower Cap
Pros
- Leak-proof flexiband prevents creases
- Made of latex-free polyester fabric
- Breathable and soft material
- Available in five different patterns
Cons
- Doesn’t have an adjustable design
Auban Shower Cap
Pros
- Double-reinforced for exceptional elasticity
- Waterproof plastic construction
- Convenient one-time use design
- Suitable for all types of hair
Cons
- May tear if not handled with care
Pengxiaomei Shower Cap
Pros
- Waterproof material
- Minimalist design
- Elasticized band for different head shapes
- Available in a pack of three
Cons
- Size might be an issue for some
AmazerBath Shower Cap
Pros
- Double-layer construction for maximum water protection
- Smooth elastic headband won’t cause irritation
- Comes in three different sizes
- Available in a pack of four
Cons
- A bit loose for some
Betty Dain Shower Cap
Pros
- Made using snag-proof fabric
- Leak-resistant construction
- Elastic hem for a snug fit
- Available in seven amazing prints
Cons
- May leave a mark on your forehead
Goody Shower Cap
Pros
- Durable elastic for a secure fit
- Easy-to-clean, reusable design
- Large size provides better coverage
Cons
- Stretches out after some time
People Also Ask
-
Q: When should I throw a shower cap away?
A:Anything that commonly comes into direct contact with human skin, sebum, natural oils, and hair can house germs and pathogens. In general, the longer you use a shower cap, the greater the risk of growing such microorganisms. Even if your non-disposable shower cap is in pristine shape, you should consider replacing it after two or three months. While it may sound extreme, being hygienic can save you from a lot of trouble in the future.
-
Q: Why does my shower cap smell bad?
A:Shower caps are essential for keeping hair dry when bathing, but over time they can accumulate unpleasant smells. The grime and oil from your hair might make your shower cap stink. Mildew, which generally develops on surfaces that are regularly exposed to heat and humidity, is a common culprit as well. You can simply try washing your cap to get rid of the smell and don’t forget to check the crevices to clean up any mold.
-
Q: Can I keep my shower cap on overnight after oiling my hair?
A:Yes, you may use a soft cap with an elasticized headband to keep it in place. Leave the treatment and cap on overnight. Never use plastic caps that are overly tight because they will cause hair breakage and you will end up doing more harm than good to your hair.
-
Q: Should I get reusable or disposable shower caps?
A:It depends on your personal preferences. Disposable shower caps are ideal for travel, but they aren’t an eco-friendly choice. One-time shower caps are better to use in hotels and when you dye your hair because you don’t have to wash them. Reusable shower caps, on the other hand, are better for regular use because they save you a lot of money in the long run. They are also washable, more eco-friendly options.
-
Q: How should I wear my shower cap?
A:You should put on your shower cap so that it does not feel loose and covers your ears and all of your hair. If your shower cap slips off while you’re bathing, you should adjust it carefully and securely.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.