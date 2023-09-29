If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Water-Based Pomades
Pomades have been a staple product in the hairstyling industry for a long time now. They offer a lot of versatility, work with practically every hair type, and can give pretty amazing results depending on how you use them. But a big problem with pomades — and other hair products — is that they’re difficult to clean. This is where water-based pomades have changed the game.
These products are formulated with water as the main ingredient, making them incredibly easy to wash out, while still offering the benefits of traditional pomades. If this is something you’re looking for, then look no further, because we’ve curated a list of the highest-quality water-based pomades in 2023 for you to check out. And, to make things simpler, we’ve also added a buying guide to answer any questions that you might have before making your decision.
Buying Guide: Water-Based Pomades
Water-Based Pomade vs. Oil-Based Pomade
Oil-based pomades
First, let’s talk about oil-based pomades. As their name suggests, these products are made with oily ingredients, like mineral oil or petroleum jelly at their core. This oily base allows these products to have a stronger, more resilient hold compared to water-based pomades. They provide a greasy, slick look, making them perfect for vintage hairstyles.
The biggest disadvantage to oil-based pomades is that they’re a pain to wash out. You’ll need to be more thorough when trying to wash out these products, as any residue could end up causing buildup.
Water-based pomades
Water-based pomades use water as the base ingredient in their formula, making them super convenient to apply and rinse out. They allow the same range of vintage, slick hairstyles that you get with oil-based pomades thanks to their firm hold, just with a little less shine. People with oily hair can benefit a lot from these pomades.
The downside, however, is that these products don’t hold up well in sweltering temperatures or rainy conditions. Also worth noting is that they’re not as pliable and will lose their hold and shine the more you try to restyle your hair.
Choosing a Water-Based Pomade for Your Hair Type
Thick vs. fine hair
People with hair that’s on the thicker side will be able to take advantage of the hold and shine that water-based pomades provide. While water-soluble pomades can work for thin hair, they might make the hair appear even thinner because of clumping.
Long vs. short-to-medium hair
Water-soluble pomades usually work well with all hair lengths. That said, people with medium-to-long hair might benefit a lot more because of the extra hold they offer, allowing them to sculpt those sleek hairstyles that these pomades are popular for.
Straight vs. curly hair
If you’ve got straight hair to style or unruly curls to tame, water-based pomade works well with both. Both hair types can greatly benefit from the hold and shine that these products give.
How to Apply and Remove Water-Based Pomade
Applying water-based pomade
First things first, depending on the look you want to go for, you can use a water-based pomade on both damp and dry hair. Just make sure your hair’s clean! Leaving your hair a bit damp — not soaking wet — will give it that extra shine, while drying it out will provide a more matte finish.
Now start with only a dime-sized amount of your pomade and work it between your palms to emulsify and break it down properly. Once that’s done, start applying the product from back to front, and then to the sides of your hair to evenly distribute it throughout. Avoid the scalp to prevent any chances of buildup.
You can now start sculpting and contouring your hair in your desired direction and hairstyle with the help of either a comb or blow dryer. Add more product if you need to hold down flyaways and you’re done.
Removing water-based pomade
The reason water-based pomades are so popular is that they’re super simple to wash out because they use water as the main ingredient in their formula. All you need to do is just hop in the shower, rinse your hair properly, and you’re all set. With some products, you don’t even need to use shampoo, but this varies from product to product and depends on the other ingredients they use.
Water-Based Pomades vs. Other Hair Products
Water-based pomades vs. gels
Both of these products offer pretty much the same benefits: shine and hold. Unfortunately, gels tend to dry out your hair and cause flaking, which is pretty damaging for your hair. Water-soluble pomades, however, are much gentler than the average hair gel.
Water-based pomades vs. waxes
Waxes are also pretty similar to water-based pomades but offer a much more pliable hold. Hair waxes offer a lower shine with high hold, but are pretty difficult to wash out.
Reviewing the Top Water-Based Pomades of 2023
Suavecito Original Water-Based Pomade
Pros
- Provides a strong, flexible hold
- Easy to wash out
- Doesn’t make hair look greasy
Cons
- Some might not like the smell
Smooth Viking Water-Based Pomade
Pros
- Works with wet and dry hair
- Suitable for all hair types
- High shine with no grease
Cons
- Container is pretty small
Layrite Superhold Water-Based Pomade
Pros
- Firm hold with low shine
- Perfect for thick, coarse hair
- Lovely cream soda scent
Cons
- Large amounts required for a strong hold
Rocky Mountain Barber Company Pomade
Pros
- High shine formula
- Easy to clean out
- Strong hold for shorter hairstyles
Cons
- Thick consistency
Ocean View Deep Waves Water-Based Pomade
Pros
- Superior hold with low shine
- Easy to apply and wash out
- Suitable for all hair types
Cons
- Doesn’t use all-natural ingredients
People Also Ask
-
Q: Can water-based pomades damage my hair?
A:While water-based pomades do have some moisturizing benefits, they can dry out your hair if used excessively. Also, the inclusion of scents and parabens could irritate some individuals.
-
Q: Do water-based pomades have an expiration date?
A:Water-based pomades have a shelf-life of about two years on average before they go bad.
-
Q: What are unorthodox water-based pomades?
A:These products are the same as water-based pomades but offer more pliability than standard water-soluble pomades. They’re just as easy to wash out, don’t harden up, and can be restyled all day long.
Why trust Us
At Us Weekly, we aim to inform readers to make smart purchasing decisions, saving you both time and money. Our editors are obsessed with finding products in a variety of categories from fashion and beauty, to home and fitness.
We try various products, so we can recommend our favorites, and we also summarize feedback and data from other customers. Data, like product reviews and ratings, helps us recommend the best product choices for individual price points and needs.
On top of that, we highlight unique product features for special use cases, ingredients preferences, and more. We strive to make sure you are discovering new products that can make your life easier, while keeping you up to date with the best product choices for types of items you already know and love.