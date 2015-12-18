Tonight, you're booked for a holiday party … but it's already after 6 p.m. and you’ve hardly had a chance to get beautified.

Take a deep breath and follow the advice of Neutrogena celebrity makeup artist Amy Oresman. The pro behind Hayden Panettiere, Emma Roberts and Bella Thorne's pretty faces has three quick tips for turning the volume up on your office makeup in a flash.

Read on for her beauty secrets!

1. Hydrate With Hyaluronic Acid

"A moisturizer with hyaluronic [acid] goes into the skin and smooths out any makeup that you’ve had on throughout the day. It just melts right into your skin," Oresman says. "The hyaluronic plumps and bounces the skin, so you feel awake again."

Add a little concealer around the nose and under the eyes, and there’s your base.

2. Turn Your Eyeliner Into a Smoky Eye

Another perk of the hyaluronic-based moisturizer is that it can help transform liner into a glam smoky eye. "Take the moisturizer and buff it around your eyes, so you kind of smooth out the day's eyeliner. Then, take a little cream pot of shadow or a color stick, and add a little more on top," Oresman tells Us.

3. Illuminate Your Skin

Oresman's hidden secret: She doesn't use powder foundation. "I set the whole face with an illuminizing powder," she says. "You can use it all around the face: the hairline, the jawline, basically anywhere you would contour."

4. Finish With an Ombre Lip

Oresman agrees that the holidays are all about a red lip, but it doesn't have to be bright red, à la Santa Claus' suit. "I love to do a sheer red color all around the lip, and then apply a nude color in the middle," she says.

The result: a beautiful ombre lip that'll pair perfectly with your smoky eye. As Oreman describes it, "It's almost like you ate a cherry popsicle or a whole bowl of raspberries."

