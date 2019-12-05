



The cold never bothered Us anyway — especially when our skin is in impeccable condition! The frigid weather can prove to be rather harsh, ultimately causing drier skin — an issue that could lead to chapping and cracking, among other complications. Fortunately, the solution to the problem could be as simple as adjusting one’s skincare regimen to fit the season.

To keep your skin at its best during these colder months, Us Weekly has four winter skincare tips from Dr. Will Kirby. Kirby, 46, is a board-certified celebrity dermatologist and the chief medical officer at LaserAway, an aesthetic dermatology company that offers services in hair and tattoo removal, and much more.

Scroll down to discover Dr. Kirby’s suggestions for achieving the best skin possible this winter:

Lather Up With Baby Oil

“Put four ounces of baby oil in a warm bath and slack for 15 minutes. When you get out, very gently pat your skin dry with a clean towel. Your skin will thank you in the a.m.!”

Vaseline Is Your Friend

“Before going to bed, put a thick coat of petrolatum (petroleum jelly) all over your body and then, without wiping it off, put on cotton pajamas. Go to sleep and wake up with luxuriously soft skin!”

A Glowing Complexion

“Place a humidifier on [a] high surface, like a shelf or a wardrobe, and let it run [on] high all night. Your complexion will be radiant in the morning!”

Use the Right Products

“[You can get] great skin all year long by using a professional-grade skincare line, like LaserAway Beauty.”