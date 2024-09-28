S. Epatha Merkerson only keeps the necessities in her purse.

Merkerson, 71, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about everything she carried in her bag, including scripts, makeup and more. The Chicago Med actress’ go-to bag features brown leather with beige details. “It’s a nice, strong bag,” she explained to Us. “It’s got a great zipper and two little side pockets, and it’s a nice size to carry a script in.”

“I’m a really simple girl, so I don’t necessarily do brand-name things,” the Emmy winner told Us. Her purse was handmade in Kenya and belonged to her late mother. “I always wanted to know what was in her purse. There were always exciting things in there,” she reminisced.

Merkerson, who plays Sharon Goodwin on NBC’s Chicago Med, which entered season 10 on Wednesday, September 25, is also always prepared with her credit card, cough drops and more.

Keep scrolling to see everything Merkerson keeps in her bag:

With reporting by Amanda Williams

Credit Card

“I live in New York, but I work in Chicago, so I try to get home as often as I can. I carry my American Express Platinum card so I can go to the airport lounges,” she told Us.

Luden’s Cough Drops and Vitamin C

Merkerson explained to Us that she doesn’t “like a lot of sugar,” so she relies on Luden’s cough drops. “These are sugar free. Perfect!” she said, noting she also carried vitamin C packets in her purse.

Mielle Rosemary Hair Oil

Merkerson told Us that she once spilled a bottle of hair oil in her purse. “I thought it was closed, and in fact, that’s why I started carrying my mother’s bag. I would have kept it on the shelf, but I ruined my bag.” She now is “very careful” with the bottle.

Headphones

“No matter what I carry, no matter what size bag I have, I have to have earphones, because I really love to listen to music,” she said.

iPad

Merkerson admitted that the heaviest item she has in her purse is her tablet. “When I do carry it, it’s because there’s something I want to watch,” she told Us, sharing she’s been catching up on The Bear.

Kiehl’s Hand Lotion

“Love it!” Merkerson gushed to Us. She also carries Sally Hansen’s cuticle softener with her.

Makeup

While she doesn’t wear much makeup, Merkerson told Us she always has lipstick and foundation in her purse. “I work in makeup, so l tend to not wear makeup [when I’m off], but I do keep MAC lipstick in the Ruby Woo shade and Nars or MAC foundation in my bag,” she said.