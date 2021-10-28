Daring denim! Addison Rae is no stranger to making a bold fashion statement, but her latest look is breaking the internet — for reasons you have to see to believe.

On Wednesday, October 28, the 21-year-old creator posted a TikTok video dancing to Young Nudy’s “Yeah Yeah.” But it wasn’t her moves that sent her followers’ flocking to the comments section, but rather her bedazzled denim chaps.

In keeping with the cowboy-inspired silhouette, they featured a massive crotch cutout that exposed her itty-bitty boy shorts. Understandably, the barely-there pants left many loyal followers scratching their heads.

The style statement certainly attracted a fair share of attention though, as the video has already amassed 5.3 million likes and counting. Turn to the comments and it’s clear that the “Obsessed” singer’s pants are as polarizing as can be.

“Who even sells pants like that?” one user commented, while another wrote, “I’ve seen a lot of weird ‘fits, but this tops all of them.”

One critic speculated that Rae posted the video with the intention of stirring up her followers. “Y’all know she posed it cuz she knew everyone was gonna ask about her pants,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first time that the star has caused a bit of buzz with her fashion choices. Rewind to September, and social media was spiraling over the fact that Rae wore a red dress to the Met Gala that was seemingly the same one friend Kourtney Kardashian wore to her 2019 Christmas celebration.

After a thorough investigation, it became clear that while both dresses were vintage Tom Ford for Gucci, they were not identical. The 42-year-old Poosh founder’s dress had horizontal stripes on the bodice and a square neckline, while Rae’s was designed with a scoop neck and diagonal stripes on the bustier.

While the He’s All That star’s style inspo is what made headlines at the Met Gala, it was a skin-baring ensemble that had fans going crazy at the MTV Video Music Awards. She wore a Christopher Esber set to the May event — and it left very little to the imagination. While the low-rise silk skirt touched the floor, the top consisted of a super skimpy bandeau.

“You can literally see through it,” one of Rae’s followers wrote at the time, while another pointed out that the top was more comparable to a “headband.”