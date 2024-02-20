Your account
Adele Denies Lip Filler Speculation: ‘I Looked Like a Different Person Because I Was Sulking’

By
Adele Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Adele is turning tables on the rumors that lip fillers are to thank for one of the singer’s most iconic memes.

During her Las Vegas residency on Saturday, February 17, the 16-time Grammy winner addressed a viral clip of her sitting courtside at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with a noticeably pouty expression.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f–k?” Adele asked the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “Looking everywhere but in the camera.”

Adele, 35, continued, saying she wanted to give “context” for her appearance that night.

“I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right?” she said. “Obviously, I know sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re asking for it. Whatever.”

At the star-studded affair, Adele was left to sit alone for a brief spell while her boyfriend, high-powered sports agent Rich Paul, 42, hobnobbed with the assembled ballers.

“Rich was working the room and he was talking to players,” Adele noted. “I was fine, I didn’t mind. I was just there on my own looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.”

Adele Denies Lip Filler Speculation I Looked Like a Different Person Because I Was Sulking
Adele YouTube

However, as Adele explained, that’s when things got dicey.

“The people with the camera came and asked me twice,” she said. “They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’ I said, ‘Please don’t, please don’t. I just canceled Vegas.’”

Just one month before the All-Star Game, the singer was forced to postpone her Weekends With Adele residency one day before it was scheduled to begin, citing “delivery delays and COVID.”

Still, despite making her wishes known clearly, the camera crew wouldn’t listen.

“They came back and they filmed me,” Adele said. “So the reason my lips look like I had filler — I’ve got naturally big lips, right, I don’t need filler — the reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking. I was like, ‘These motherf–kers have come back and are filming me against my will.’”

Adele further explained that she didn’t even know the footage was going to be broadcast for millions at home to see.

“I didn’t realize they were airing it on TV,” she admitted. “I thought it was just in the room, you know?”

Still, the “Someone Like You” singer was able to look back on the entire ordeal with a heavy dose of her trademark wit.

“My face is just very meme-able,” she joked. “I can’t help it.”

