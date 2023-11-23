Adele Flashes Ring at Los Angeles Lakers Game With Rich Paul 

Adele and Rich Paul’s latest date is fueling speculation that they are married.

Adele, 35, and Paul, 41, sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers basketball game at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, November 22. Adele looked cozy-chic in a chunky white sweater and olive-green cargo pants. She completed her look with an array of gold jewelry, including a cluster of necklaces and rings. One gold band with diamonds stood out to fans as a clue that Adele and Rich are secretly married.

Paul sat beside Adele, whom he’s been dating since 2021, in the front row on Wednesday. Paul donned a black jacket, gray trousers and a coordinating baseball cap. The couple cuddled up in the front row while watching the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks. (The Mavericks ultimately won 104-101.)

Earlier this month, rumors swirled that Adele had secretly wed Paul.

Rumors about Adele and Rich have been swirling for weeks. Gossip blogger DeuxMoi claimed earlier this month that Adele spilled the beans at Alan Carr’s comedy show in L.A. According to the tipster, Carr, 47, had asked if anyone recently got married. Adele apparently shouted, “I did.” Neither Adele nor Paul have officially confirmed if they tied the knot.

Adele and Paul have also been referring to each other as “husband” and “wife,” without officially confirming a wedding or engagement. The singer even often discusses their romance — and special nicknames — at her “Weekends With Adele” residency in Las Vegas.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele joked after a female fan tried to propose in September. “No, I don’t want to try! I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

A source subsequently told Us Weekly that Adele and Paul “aren’t married.” The insider added, “They do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now. Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

Weeks later, Paul appeared on CBS Mornings and was questioned by Gayle King about his relationship status.

“You can say whatever you want,” the sports agent quipped in October. “She’s been great [for me]. I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. We’re in a good space [and] happy. She’s superb.”

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo. Adele and Konecki, 49, split in 2021. Paul, for his part, has never previously been married. He does share three older children with a past partner.