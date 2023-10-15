Before Adele hit the stage for her “Weekends With Adele” concert in Las Vegas, she turned her dressing room into an impromptu library.

Adele, 35, uploaded a pic to her Instagram on Saturday, October 14, where she held boyfriend Rich Paul’s new memoir up to the camera. The Grammy winner positioned her copy of Lucky Me in front of the bottom half of her face.

In the snaps — taken ahead of her 31st performance of her “Weekends With Adele” Sin City residency — Adele stunned in a black gown with gold embellishments and wore a giant square-shaped diamond ring on her finger.

The bauble sparks further marriage and engagement speculation, especially after Adele has been known to publicly refer to Paul, 41, as her spouse.

“You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” Adele quipped to a female fan during a September concert in Vegas, in response to being asked if she would accept a marriage proposal. “No, I don’t want to try! I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Weeks later, Adele said she was “not the greatest wife” at another concert. She joked: “I have spent a lot of my time trying to understand and also enjoy American football. I’m not the greatest wife when it comes to football even though my partner absolutely loves it.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the pair have not legally wed.

“They aren’t married but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now,” the insider exclusively told Us. “Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife.”

Adele — who was previously married to Simon Konecki, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Angelo — was first linked to Paul in July 2021 after they attended Game 5 of the NBA finals together. Adele and the sports agent made their relationship Instagram official two months later.

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” Adele gushed of Paul during a November 2021 CBS interview. “It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

Paul, for his part, has played coy about the marriage speculation. After Gayle King asked him on an October appearance on CBS Mornings if she should refer to Adele as “Mrs. Paul,” he had a subtle response.

“You can say whatever you want,” he quipped. “She’s been great [for me]. I think she would agree that we’ve definitely helped each other. We’re in a good space [and] happy. She’s superb.”