Adele paused a recent show during her Las Vegas residency in order to defend a fan’s concert etiquette.

During her Saturday, August 26 show at the Colosseum at Caeser’s Palace — part of the singer’s Weekends With Adele residency in Sin City — the 16-time Grammy winner, 35, pointedly called out security for repeatedly “bothering” a concertgoer.

As seen in TikTok footage from the gig, an audience member was approached by security multiple times during Adele’s set. While the fan attempted to enjoy the show — asking if it was OK for him to sing along, explaining to security that he was so excited because Adele had just interacted with him from the stage — he was encouraged to calm down and not stand up during her set. That’s when Adele got involved.

“What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” she said into the mic, pausing her performance of “Water Under the Bridge,” as a guard attempted to coax the fan to relax.

Related: Celebrities Who Go Above and Beyond for Fans Giving back. Celebrities may be beloved by people around the world, but it’s not a one-sided relationship. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban adore their fans right back, going out of their way to make sure their supporters know that they are appreciated through acts of kindness. For some, like Drake […]

“Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” Adele asked. “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone.”

The fan, for his part, appeared to be in shock that Adele was speaking to him, repeatedly putting his hand over his mouth before a giant grin broke out on his face. “Oh my God, thank you! Thank you!” he yelled at the “Easy on Me” artist.

Adele, meanwhile, addressed the crowd as a whole after the incident:

“Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun,” she explained. “All of you are here to have fun.”

The “Hello” singer — who is known for her off-the-cuff remarks on stage — has given fans more than just a concert at the end of every Weekends With Adele performance, even going as far as to talk reality TV drama in June.

During one of the first concerts during her residency, Adele asked the audience to explain what was going on with the cast of Vanderpump Rules amid Scandoval, which refers to stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair while Sandoval, 41, was still in a long-term relationship with Ariana Madix.

Related: Celebrities With Vegas Residencies Celebs are rocking Sin City! There’s no denying that Las Vegas is jam-packed with things to do, but with some of music’s most talented artists signed to residencies, there is all the more reason to plan a trip. Whether you enjoy a show full of song and dance or are more about the rock scene, […]

Adele, who was confused about the entire premise of the show, asked multiple questions to get to the heart of the matter.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“The other day my friend was like, ‘No, they really do restaurants or something,’” she explained, referring to the Pump Rules’ stars’ restaurant businesses. “So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated? What does that man do?”

“He tries to sing, but he’s no Adele,” one fan replied, shading Sandoval’s band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.