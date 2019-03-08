It seems like celebrities have some sort of secret super power where they leave the gym looking just as good, if not better, than when they came in. Whereas when we leave the gym it’s just a blotchy red mess. Do they know something we don’t know? Adriana Lima might.

In an interview with InStyle the supermodel said that she wears makeup to the gym. And not just by accident — she’s not forgetting to take it off. She purposefully applies it before working up a sweat.

Lady Gaga’s Facialist Spills the Skincare Secrets That Allowed the Singer to Go Makeup-Free in ‘A Star Is Born’

“Literally, this is my day,” she told the publication. “I wake up. I get my kids ready for school. I will apply mascara, blush, lipstick. Every single day. This is not a joke. I sit, apply it [her makeup], take the kids to school, maybe have a coffee with a friend, and go directly to the gym.”

But it isn’t just about looking good to her. It’s about feeling good, too. “I like to hit the gym and already feel inspired and confident,” she said. “So once I’m out there and working out, I will have extra empowerment to give my all during the workout.” Adding this to our list of motivational reminders.

The Maybelline spokesmodel opened up when promoting the brand’s latest collection with Puma. The limited-edition collab is a beauty take on the athleisure fashion trend.

The line includes five products ranging from a highlighter to lipsticks. To boost radiance there are two options: a chrome powder and a duo stick that also has blush for an added natural flush. Then there’s a mascara, a Matte and Metallic Duo Eyeshadow Stick and a Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick that comes in five colors. According to the Brazilian beauty, the liquid lipstick isn’t only gorgeous, but stays on all day.

Housed in sleek packaging, each of the products showcases the recognizable Puma logo. So not only will they prettify your post-gym look but they’ll also look great on any vanity. Whether you use the products before you hit the gym Lima-style is up to you.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!