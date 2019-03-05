Thanks goodness! After selling out in just three hours, Ashley Graham’s latest Revlon Lip Kit has been restocked.

Originally launched on February 27, Revlon’s Never Enough Lip Kit in Worship sold out in just a few hours. But on Monday, March 4, Revlon announced the brand had restocked the must-have item on Amazon.com — so anyone who didn’t act fast enough the first time has a second chance to get their hands on it this time around.

Nervous it’s going to sell out again? We understand, but don’t worry, you’ll have yet another way to get your hands on these goodies. Starting March 10, the brand will sell the kits on Target.com. So now you have two more chances to get in on the fierce red lip fun.

The kit includes three of the model’s favorite products in shades she worked with the cosmetic team to develop. There is the Super Lustrous Lipstick in In Your Dreams, which is a a moisturizing cherry red lipstick, Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Fiercely Fab, a shimmery gloss that delivers ruby pigment without a sticky texture and ColorStay Lip Liner in Beyond Beautiful to keep the whole lip from bleeding or feathering.

It’s been a busy start to the year for the business woman and body positive model. Not only is she launching her own products as a Revlon ambassador, but she also teamed up with the popular retailer PrettyLittleThing for a spring collaboration that includes lots of sweet and chic designs. For a third time, she collaborated with Marina Rinaldi on a denim collection that gives us cool retro ‘70s vibes. And in the swimwear department, she launched two (yes, two!) Swimsuits For All collections — an essential and capsule resort line. And on top of all the creating and collaborating she’s been the face of each and every campaign, modeling what she worked to make.

All of this within the last two months! Now that’s one impressive 2019 resume.

