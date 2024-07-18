Alan Cumming opened up about his elevated Traitors fashion sense.

Cumming, 59, shared that fans can expect to see him in a different wardrobe while hosting season 3 of The Traitors, which is expected to premiere in 2025. “They kind of did this type of thing of matching my outfits to the missions this year,” he told TV Insider on Wednesday, July 17.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cummings shared that he’s not very similar to the persona he puts on while hosting the show, which features 20 contestants as they play a murder mystery game. “I don’t normally dress like this,” he said, noting that the show’s stylist, Sam Specter, helped him create his character’s onscreen look. “The costume adds so much to it. Of course, this plot of the show is so dramatic and theatrical that I just have to go with it like that.”

During seasons 1 and 2 of the show, Cumming could be seen in vibrant suits, dramatic fur coats, funky hats, sparkly tops and more.

One of his standout looks featured a cherry red blazer complete with gold embellishments on his sleeves, matching pants a black button-up top and a velvet tie. He teamed the look with a plaid coat featuring a voluminous tulle flower at his shoulder and round black eyeglasses.

Cumming also teased the upcoming season, sharing that fans can expect “more twists” than ever before.

“It’s very twisty and very kind of pulling the rug from under everybody all the time,” he gushed. “It’s also got some lovely moments in it as well, in a way that we haven’t had before. It’s very different to the other two seasons — in a really good way.”

Stars including Tom Sandoval, Wells Adams, Gabby Windey, Dorinda Medley, Ciara Miller, Nikki Garcia, Jeremy Collins and more are cast in season 3 of the game show.