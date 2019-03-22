The roster of stunning Victoria’s Secret Angels just got a little more colorful! Alexina Graham was just announced as the brand’s first red-headed Angel joining Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Behati Prinsloo, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Lais Ribeiro, Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and newly announced Barbara Palvin.

The 29-year-old model known for her fiery, red locks, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with a sultry shot of her donning a black bra, shiny underwear, a big smile and of course, her white angel wings.

Victoria’s Secret congratulated Graham on its page with a fun video of the model saying, “I feel like people now want to know what the girl is like behind the canvas” and that is for sure! Keep reading to find out more about the newest Angel!

She’s a British Beauty

Graham was born in Worksop, Nottinghamshire and, like a true Brit, never turns down a cup of tea. “People never think I am British – but I am born and bred!” she admitted to Glamour Magazine U.K. “PG tips is the most British thing about me. When I go home, I literally have 6 cups a day. It just doesn’t taste the same in New York, you can’t get the same right type of milk,” she said. “A cup of tea solves everything, if you are happy have a cup of tea, if you are feeling sad have a cup of tea!”

She Is a Ballerina

Before getting into modeling, Graham trained in ballet while growing up. “I trained in ballet and theatre for 12 years,” she told the magazine. “I started ballet when I was 6 and it really had a massive effect on my confidence – it made a more confident person! It made me into the woman I am today.”

She Was Bullied for Her Red Locks

While Graham found herself on the dance floor, school was more difficult for her because she was teased for having red hair. “Like most red heads, I did get bullied at school because we just stand out. I was this skinny little geeky thing with no boobs, but now I have embraced it as a woman,” she said. “Having red hair is now a powerful part of my identity. It took me a long time to get here, I have gone through so much in the last ten years both in terms of my career and my life.”

She’s Been Modeling for 11 Years

Graham began her modeling career in 2008 when she was one of the winners of the 2008 Ford modeling competition and snagged a beauty contract with Maybelline and shot an editorial for Another Magazine. Since then, she has appeared in Glamour, Teen Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar Serbia, Marie Claire Russia, InStyle, WWD, Vogue Italia and more. Graham has also strutted her stuff down the runway for Balmain, Emporio Armani, Brandon Maxwell, Etam, Jean-Paul Gaultier and in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018.

Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel Inspire Her

When it comes to her inspiration, Graham looks to Adriana Lima, who recently retired her wings, and Swanepoel. “Looking at the runway now as an adult I feel so inspired by the women. I have been watching the show online since I was 16 years old,” she explained. “Adriana Lima has been such a great inspiration for me. She’s got a family, she’s mother, a model and she’s just kept on going for so many years. I love Candice too. She’s so down to earth and I mean, her body is amazing!”

