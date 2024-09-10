Stacey Bendet is all about fun prints and patterns for her Alice + Olivia spring/summer 2025 collection.

“I was so excited about prints again this season,” Bendet, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly at her show during New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 7.

“My idea for the show was to create my sort of hotel of imagination where each room was created using one of the prints in the collection,” Bendet said of her presentation, which featured wallpapers, beds, cars and more matching her garments.

“You’re transported in our hotel of imagination,” Bendet explained to Us. “We have our toile bedroom, our lace library, our coral kitchenette, our fantasy garden. Every room is created from a print or embroidery from the collection.”

As viewers — including Paris Hilton, Mary J. Blige, Tiffany Hadish, Olivia Culpo and more — explored the Alice + Olivia ready-to-wear collection, they came across the snap skirt, one of Bendet’s latest creations.

“It can be two lengths,” Bendet said of the cherry red dress, which features a corset top and tiered skirt. “The bottom snaps off.”

Bendet continued to gush about her spring 2025 line, sharing she created new trends — all of which stayed “true” to her brand — including embroidered clutches, bow bags, knit corset tops and more, while also reviving and reimagining some of her old designs.

“We brought back these low-rise Olivia pants, which I saw a girl on TikTok talking about how she had been searching all over the internet to find these old pants we made,” the designer told Us. “I was like, ‘God, I love that. Let’s bring back a version.’”

Another trend Bendet is thrilled to see resurfacing is the cheetah print, which has boomed lately as a fall 2024 trend. “I love it,” Bendet exclaimed. “I love a little animal print. It’s sexy. It’s fun, it’s bold. There’s something about animal print where a woman always feels really powerful and fierce.”