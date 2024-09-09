It’s officially New York Fashion Week, which means fabulous looks, new trends and hundreds of celebrity sightings.

Take the Alice + Olivia spring/summer 2025 show, for example, which Paris Jackson, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and more all attended.

Jackson, for her part, teamed a forest green dress with nude peep-toe heels. Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a flowy drop-waist skirt.

For glam, Jackson donned soft makeup, including bronzy cheeks, long lashes and glossy lips. Her honey blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

More of Hollywood’s favorites attended the Tommy Hilfiger show, including Suni Lee, Brooke Shields and Shay Mitchell. The women all seemed to get the same memo and twinned in tan coats at the spring/summer 2025 show.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at NYFW: