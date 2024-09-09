Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

All the Celebs at New York Fashion Week Spring 2025: See the Best Looks

By
Stars at New York Fashion Week 2024
13
Getty Images (3)

It’s officially New York Fashion Week, which means fabulous looks, new trends and hundreds of celebrity sightings.

Take the Alice + Olivia spring/summer 2025 show, for example, which Paris Jackson, Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and more all attended.

Jackson, for her part, teamed a forest green dress with nude peep-toe heels. Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, long sleeves, a fitted silhouette and a flowy drop-waist skirt.

For glam, Jackson donned soft makeup, including bronzy cheeks, long lashes and glossy lips. Her honey blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal

More of Hollywood’s favorites attended the Tommy Hilfiger show, including Suni Lee, Brooke Shields and Shay Mitchell. The women all seemed to get the same memo and twinned in tan coats at the spring/summer 2025 show.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at NYFW:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Camila Cabello Bio Page

Camila Cabello
Madelyn Cline Critics' Choice Awards 2023 Glam 2

Madelyn Cline
Olivia Culpo and More Celebrities Share Their Decisions to Freeze Eggs

Olivia Culpo
Paris Hilton’s Quotes About Freezing Eggs and Having Kids Over the Years

Paris Hilton
Paris Jackson Bio

Paris Jackson
InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018

Shay Mitchell
Tiffany Haddish Addresses Molestation Allegations, Lawsuit: What We Know

Tiffany Haddish

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.