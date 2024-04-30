Stacey Bendet’s New York City apartment perfectly reflects her colorful brand, Alice + Olivia.

TikTok user Caleb Simpson, who regularly tours celebrity apartments, asked Bendet, 45, to show off her not-so-humble abode on Monday, April 29. “This is where I rollerblade,” the designer said while stepping into her lively home, which is 6,800-square-feet and located on the Upper West Side, per Architectural Digest.

Bendet’s living room features rugs from the Ritz Carlton in Madrid, a forest green U-shaped couch, a rainbow chandelier — which retails for $36,000 — paintings in gold frames and an artistic ceiling. According to Bendet, the room was “subtle.”

Moving to her dining area, Bendet showed off a tile table that her friend Lola Schnabel hand painted, along with pastel chairs and pink, blue, green and yellow china plates.

“Isn’t this fun?!” Bendet exclaimed as she walked into her kids’ playroom, which is painted to look like the inside of a circus tent. (The designer shares daughters Eloise, 16, Scarlet, 13, and Athenea, 3, with husband Eric Eisner.)

Bendet then took Simpson into her “minimalist” bathroom, which features a black and white chevron floor, red printed wallpaper and a glass chandelier. “I really go for a minimalist vibe when I’m working on things,” she said, as Simpson joked that the room felt “overstimulating” to him.

Next, she showed off her kitchen, which features different color tiles, gray cabinets and red molding. She also quipped that she has two refrigerators, one for “healthy” food and the other stores “junk.”

Bendet’s bedroom includes a colorful carpet, sky blue painted walls, a tapestry ceiling and an intricate chandelier. Her bathroom is finished with a kimono that she turned into a curtain, black and white striped walls and a vanity.

Her walk-in closet is painted mint green and features rainbow garnets hanging from clothing racks.

Her kids’ rooms are just as lively and colorful.