If you’ve been looking for an excuse to plan a vacay to cure those winter-weather blues, Alice + Olivia and SteamLine Luggage are here with a trio of adorable travel bags that will ensure you never have to search through a baggage claim for your boring black suitcase again.

The whimsical designs each feature the signature Alice + Olivia “StaceFace” motif of black sunglasses and a bold red lip inspired by the whimsical fashion house’s founder Stacey Bendet.

“Travel is a constant source of inspiration for me,” Bendet said in a statement. “I love the SteamLine Luggage aesthetic and brand, so I was very excited to collaborate on this project.”

The Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage collection includes a carryon, vanity case and hat box. In addition to the StaceFace graphic, each piece is lined with the apparel brand’s classic black and white stripe print. Oh, and they’re all about form *and* function.

The TSA-approved roller bag, for example, comes with locks and an extendable handle for easy use. Inspired by a vintage train case, the bag opens to reveal a back zip section, detachable organizers and a deep space to stack, fold or roll (you know, the great travel debate of our time) your clothes and accessories.

In keeping with the #TBT vibe, the rectangular vanity case features pockets and plenty of storage to pack all the toiletries, makeup, skincare and hair products your heart desires. And if you’re not in the habit of packing your favorite toppers on trips, the round hat box has a purse-like top handle that allows it to transition to the cutest handbag around.

“We’ve always been fans of Stacey’s playful yet glamorous style at SteamLine Luggage,” the brand’s founder, Sara Banks, said in a press release. “Her whimsical designs are synonymous to our mission to bring elegance back to travel. This collaboration gave us the opportunity to feature the iconic ‘StaceFace’ on our luggage with sunglasses and red lips, the perfect chic look to travel beautifully.”

Priced between $495 and $895, the Alice + Olivia x SteamLine Luggage collection is now available at AliceAndOlivia.com, SteamLineLuggage.com and Neiman Marcus.

