Alison Pill: What’s in My Bag?

Alison Pill is an ambitious bibliophile! This year’s goal? To read all 11 of Toni Morrison’s novels in order. “[Writer] Ayelet Waldman started a social media read-a-thon,” says the star of CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard. “I’m on Sula [Morrison’s second book],” says the actress, 34.

The mom of Wilder Grace, 3, who she shares with hubby Joshua Leonard, tells Us about what’s inside her Fjällräven backpack.

On the Line

“My favorite thing in the world is my Leuchtturm1917 Springback binder [for scripts]. You don’t have to hole-punch. It’s the best.”

Making Scents

“I have my Thistle Farms essential oils. The [charitable brand] helps so many women. It’s an incredible organization.”

Brainchild

“I have a Science Bear teddy in a lab coat that my daughter got for me from the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, England.”

Write on!

“People are always asking to borrow a pen. My favorite is the Pilot G2. That ink roll is so sweet.”

Hit the Deck

“Wilder just learned how to play cards. We were playing Go Fish on our flight the other day.”

Sweet Savior

“My obsession: Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks. I need chocolate two hours after lunch.”

What else is inside Pill’s backpack? An iPad; an iPhone X; a Dr. Bronner’s Organic Magic Balm; a Native deodorant; a mini WetBrush in pink; Flights by Olga Tokarczuk; Infinite Potential: The Life and Times of David Bohm by F. David Peat; Descanso Gardens Guild railroad tickets; a MetroCard; a letter-pressed Victorian receiving card from the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg exhibit, ‘The Grasshopper and the Ant’ and Other Stories; Welly bandages; Crayola colored pencils; a notebook; roasted and salted pumpkin seeds; a hair tie; a Day Designer and Polaroid pictures

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.