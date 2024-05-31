Alix Earle is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s newest It Girl.

The publication unveiled its inaugural digital issue on Friday, May 31, with Earle, 22, on the cover. Earle was a must-see in a bronze bikini featuring a triangle halter top that exposed her underboob and high-cut bottoms complete with a buckle at her hip. The TikTok star accessorized with orange oversized sunglasses and nude nails.

For glam, Earle bleached her eyebrows for the shoot. She completed the look with pink lips and long lashes. Her platinum blonde hair was styled in beachy waves.

“SI Swimsuit is proud to announce our brand new, one-of-a-kind digital issues with content creator and podcast host @alix_earle as our inaugural cover model. 👙,” the publication captioned a social media pic of Earle’s cover.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

SI Swimsuit continued: “But that’s not all… following today’s announcement, Alix will make her runway debut during our Miami Swim Week Runway Show @wsouthbeach tomorrow night!”

Earle shared her excitement by writing a sweet message in the comments section. “Such an honor 🥹🫶🏼 Thank you SI SWIM!!!!!”

While Earle did not reveal she would be posing for SI Swimsuit, she teased the photoshoot via TikTok.

First, she posted a clip of her bleaching eyebrows, and “liked” fans’ comments speculating that it was for a photoshoot. She then shared that she had an “11 hour photo shoot” on Wednesday, May 29, and a “nine hour” session on Thursday, May 30.

Related: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios’ Relationship Timeline: From ‘Baecations’ to NFL ... Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios are going strong after their relationship got off to a rocky start. Before the pair went official, Berrios had been in a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo, who implied that he cheated on her with Earle. The TikTok star and NFL player denied the rumors. Earle later […]

After the cover was posted, she took to TikTok to share her thoughts.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys for a while now,” she said. “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit asked me to be their first ever digital cover and it’s about to come out and I have no idea what it’s going to look like. I can’t breathe right now.”

She and her roommate screamed in excitement once they saw the cover.