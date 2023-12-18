Alix Earle nearly flashed her birthday suit while celebrating her 23rd.

Earle was a stunning sight while hitting a casino and strip club for her birthday party on Saturday, December 16. For the occasion, she donned a sheer Retrofête gown featuring a scoop neckline, sequin embellishments, spaghetti straps, an open back and feathered skirt. She paired the floor-length number with matching gloves, cheeky underwear, diamond hoop earrings, a bedazzled purse featuring a money design and pumps.

For glam, Earle wore her hair in a voluminous curly blowout inspired by Sharon Stone’s character Ginger McKenna in Casino. The social media star topped the look off with white sparkly eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and dark red lips.

Ahead of her birthday soirée, Earle shared a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok.

“The party tonight is casino themed,” Earle said while holding up the glittery dress. After putting the garment on, she gushed that “the best part” of her ensemble is the matching gloves.

“I am so obsessed,” she said while admiring the feathered train. “We’re going to gamble. Afterwards, I’m getting changed into this for the club,” she told fans while holding up a silver dress finished with a long fringe skirt.

Elsewhere on social media, Earle showed fans how to recreate her birthday glam.

First, she used bronzing drops before applying concealer to her forehead, nostrils and any blemishes.

Next, she used the Charlotte Tilbury contour wand and dotted the product around her forehead, on her cheek bones, jawline and nose. She then set her face with powder before using a white eyeliner on her waterline.

“I’m going for a white eye look” Earle said white patting powder onto her lid. “Is this crazy or what?!” she exclaimed before blending her eyeshadow out into her crease.

To complete her look, Earle applied mascara and lined her lips with burgundy lip liner. As a finishing touch, she swept Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Lip Tint over her pout in the shade Espresso.

The night before her party, Earle’s boyfriend Braxton Berrios — who plays for the Miami Dolphins — decked out his house with decorations and surprised her with a romantic dinner.

“I started crying when we sat down,” Earle captioned a video of the decorations.

Earle and Berrios were first linked in February 2022 when they met at a Great Gatsby-themed party in Miami. They made their relationship official in November during an episode of the “Hot Mess” podcast.