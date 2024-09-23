Alix Earle opened up about how she conceals her acne.

“HACK: Anyone who needs help covering their acne!!!” Earle, 23, wrote over a TikTok on Sunday, September 22. Before applying the Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer in the shade custard to her face, Earle tilted her head up, revealing pimples on her jawline.

She then reached for the product and gently dabbed it over her acne with a small brush from Saie. “I use a fluffy brush to blend it out,” she explained.

Earle then blended the product into her cheek to create a seamless finish. “It makes all the color disappear!!” she gushed, noting that she puts the concealer on “before starting my makeup to give myself a more even base to start with.”

“Idk why i didn’t use this sooner,” Earle wrote in the caption. “Been using for over a month now & it helps sm with covering my breakouts ❤️👏🏻.”

Fans were quick to praise Earle in the comments section for sharing her beauty hacks. “Thank you so much alix for this tip!!!!” one wrote, to which the TikTok star replied, “I love it sm! Much thicker than other concealers and helps keep them covered 💗.”

A second follower admitted they had always wanted to try the Nars concealer. “This is your sign,” Earle replied. “I held off for so long and I’m obsessed.”

This isn’t the first time Earle has been candid about struggling with acne. Earlier this month, she shared via TikTok that while her skin may look clear from the “front,” she was getting a breakout on her jawline. “The pimples that STAY,” she captioned the video. “And they’re so painful 🥲.”

Earle previously told her followers in August that she had experimented with Accutane “three times” and has “tried every prescription [and] every skincare product” to try and clear her skin.

“I just want to talk about the fact that [acne is] normal,” she said. “This time last year I would cry probably 3 times a day. I did not want to leave my house.”

Some of Earle’s other favorite makeup products to conceal acne include the Huda Beauty baking powder, the Nars Sheer Glow foundation and the Bare Minerals’ CC Cream.