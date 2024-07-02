Olivia Ponton kept her glam simple for New York City’s Pride Parade.

Ponton, 22, exclusively broke down her beauty routine to Us Weekly while getting ready for a Stonewall day event on Sunday, June 30. The social media star kicked off her makeup routine by mixing two shades of the Giorgio Armani foundation together to “create [her] perfect shade.”

“I simply cannot believe that this is going to be my fourth pride,” Ponton gushed as she blended the product into her cheeks. Next, she added dimension to her face by contouring her cheek bones, forehead and nose. Ponton then reached for a bubblegum pink blush and tapped it into her skin.

She then reached for concealer to brighten her under eyes before setting the product in place with a nude powder.

Related: Stars at Pride Through the Years: Rachel Lindsay, Christina Aguilera and More Love is love! Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga and more celebrities have shown their support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, year after year. The “Shallow” songstress has been a fierce champion for the queer community since the beginning of her career — and made it a mission to celebrate their beauty on the 50th […]

“Some of my tips for dressing for Pride in New York City is that it’s hot outside,” she said, reminiscing on her past outfits. “Last year I went in a little pair of shorts and a bra and I called it day.”

@usweekly @olivia ponton got ready with Us for #Pride in NYC! 🏳️‍🌈 Watch all her tips for attending the parade, summer skincare and more. Plus, check out how more stars celebrated #PrideMonth at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – Us Weekly

“Wear rainbow,” she advised fans. “Wear all head-to-toe rainbow!” This year, Ponton opted for a rainbow bralette and white shorts. She paired her ensemble with crisp white sneakers, ankle-high socks and a matching headband. Ponton further accessorized with a gold body chain, hoop earrings, a colorful bracelet and black sunglasses.

While creating a soft eyeshadow look, Ponton shared that her current favorite makeup trend is the “Sabrina Carpenter crazy blush.”

Related: Shop the Best Beauty Products of 2024: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare and More Cosmetic brands are always dropping new products, but what launches are really worth splurging on? Us Weekly’s beauty team did the testing for you, rounding up the best beauty products of 2024. In January, Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode dropped its first Pineapple Refresh cleanser. The face wash, which retails for $28, works to cleanse […]

“Have I tried it yet? Unfortunately no,” Ponton quipped, referencing the singer’s viral rosy cheeks. “But I am gonna do it this year.”

Ponton completed her look with brown mascara, lip liner, plumping gloss and a spritz of setting spray from Charlotte Tilbury.