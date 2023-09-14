Would you believe Us if we said Rita Ora prefers “comfort over everything” when it comes to her wardrobe?
Despite the 32-year-old singer’s reputation for over-the-top onstage ensembles and jaw-dropping red carpet moments — including the off-the-shoulder Rodarte gown and metallic platform boots she wore to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday — September 12, the “Poison” artist’s “ideal” outfit is filled with “basics” — much like her new Primark collab.
Ora opened up about her personal style and the “deeply personal” collection, which will be available on Tuesday, September 19, at the Rita Ora x Primark launch party earlier this week. “I’ve always liked to be comfortable — I mean comfort over everything,” Ora exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “For my personal money being spent, I’m very much a multi-use person, so for me basics are crucial. I love T-shirts and pieces that allow me to mix and match.”
Ora stayed true to herself when it came to the collaboration, offering cozy items like puffer jackets, a shearling coat, cargo jeans, sweaters and T-shirts adorned with Ora’s dagger-through-the-heart symbol, which references her recently released album, You & I. While Ora gravitates towards a more relaxed aesthetic, fans will also find denim two-pieces, lace dresses and other selections that are perfect for a “night out with your girls,” Ora told Us.
In addition to giving fans the chance to mimic her style as well as create their own, Ora’s work with Primark is sentimental for other reasons.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star has been a fan of Primark for years, relying on the retailer to help her look stylish when she “couldn’t afford anything else” while growing up in the U.K., she explained at the Tuesday event. Ora shared that she could always find trendy outfits that were within her budget as the average cost of a Primark price is about $45.
Ora’s Primark collab is two years in the making and was co-designed by Primark, Ora and an emerging London-based designer named Jawara Alleyne as well as Rita’s stylist Pippa Atkinson. In addition to apparel, the capsule includes accessories in shoes.
Of the collection, Jermaine Lapwood, Primark’s director of future trends and innovation gushed in a press release, “In a world of collaboration overload, it’s more important than ever for brand partnerships to be rooted in genuine authenticity and connection.”
He added, “We’ve known Rita to be a Primark fan for a long time, but it was only when we ran into her almost two years ago and got chatting that we realized the extent of her love for the brand. The instant chemistry between both parties was undeniable, and today, following months of collaboration, I’m so proud to be revealing Rita Ora x Primark. Bringing together the best of Primark and Rita, I hope the collection allows customers to express their true selves and to show their inner Ora.”