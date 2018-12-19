Just a month after Stella McCartney debuted a bridal collection that includes a backless, halter-neck design that looks an awful lot like the slinky gown Meghan Markle wore to her royal wedding reception back in May, the British designer has released a yellow dress in honor of the sunny style Amal Clooney wore to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tie the knot.

Aptly named the Amal, the $1,995 tie-back crepe dress is a replica of Clooney’s canary-colored frock and available (at least until it sells out!) at Matches.com. The vintage-inspired silhouette includes a sweetheart neckline, short sleeves, darted waist and midi length. And let’s not forget about that train-like tie in the back.

At Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials, the barrister paired her bespoke sheath with a netted Stephen Jones hat in the same goldenrod hue, a gold clutch and pumps by Gianvito Rossi and Lorraine Schwartz diamond teardrop earrings.

At the time, Page Six reported that the entire look rang in at more than $500,000 (those 17-carat sparklers are alone valued at $500K), so the $2,000 price tag on the ready-to-wear version of the designer dress may not be so steep after all.

While Clooney’s royal wedding number isn’t part of the Stella McCartney “Made with Love” bridal collection, some 17 pieces — including the former Suits actress’ iconic style — are available. Building on the fashion house’s existing evening wear offerings, the capsule includes minimalist gowns, lacy jumpsuits, chic pantsuits and more.

That collection is available via private appointments at a Stella McCartney boutiques around the globe or online via retail partners like Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue. The Magnolia Halter Trumpet Gown (i.e. the design that will have you channeling the Duchess minus Prince Charming — ahem, Harry) retails for $5,200, with other dresses are priced between $3,900 and $8,400.

Hey, no one said a royal-inspired happily ever after would come cheap.

