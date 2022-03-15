Amanda Bynes Reveals a Director Told Her She Looked Like a Monster

Speaking out. Amanda Bynes may have had a handful of leading roles in Hollywood, but the 35-year-old actress revealed that she still received some harsh criticism from an unnamed director.

“The reason I don’t usually look great in paparazzi pictures is because I’m squinting in the sun,” the She’s the Man star captioned a Monday, March 14, Instagram post. “The videos and pictures I post are in a flattering light or in the shade outside, without the sun blasting on my face. I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster 😂.”

In the two-second video, Bynes showed her 86.2 followers her face in good lighting. Her complexion looked radiant, her brows were groomed and she had light mascara and eyeliner on. While the comments on the post were turned off, her video did rake up nearly 100,000 views in under 24 hours.

Bynes has been opening up about her thoughts on beauty more and more on the social platform. She first launched her account earlier this month to thank her fans for their support ahead of a hearing to end her conservatorship, which has been in place since 2013.

Following her initial post, majority of her in-feed images have documented her recent beauty evolution. Bynes revealed that she decided to undergo a “tattoo removal process” for the heart-shaped ink on her left cheek. She initially debuted the design in December 2019.

One day after sharing her decision to remove her ink, Bynes decided to undergo a tress transformation. While she was rocking dip-dyed gray tips for quite some time, The Amanda Show alum decided to embrace a jet black tone. “Bye bye ombré,” she captioned a short video.

Bynes’ return to social media precedes her court hearing on March 22 to terminate her conservatorship, which is currently led by her mother, Lynn Bynes. The temporary conservatorship was originally put in place after the Nickelodeon star had a string of mental health and substance abuse issues.

More recently however, Bynes has graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. According to her Instagram bio, she also has a perfume line in the works.

In court documents that were obtained by Us, Bynes’ psychiatrist wrote that the actress has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing or ability to modulate mood and affect and suffer no thought disorders.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential