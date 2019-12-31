The She’s the Man actress soft-smiled for the camera and posted the photo on Tuesday, December 31. She’s photographed sporting a slightly lopsided heart-shaped design on her left cheek with some visible redness around the area.

The former Amanda Show star hasn’t clarified whether or not the tattoo is real or fake just yet, but her followers are desperate to know. “I hope it’s one of those sharpie tattoo markers,” Tweeted a fan. Another wrote, “Sooooo… Did Amanda Bynes get a face tattoo or??”

To keep us guessing, Bynes captioned the pic, “👽” and turned off the social media platform’s commenting feature.

Earlier this month, Bynes left her sober living facility, where she was receiving mental health services and substance abuse treatment. In response to claims that she fled the facility, a source told Us, “Amanda has never been lost or missing. She did leave the sober living facility but her parents know where she is.”