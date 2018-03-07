Amanda Seyfried is in the mood for dancing — if her hair is any indication. The actress stepped out on Tuesday, March 4, in a ‘70s-inspired curly disco ‘do that was ev-er-y-thing for the premiere of Gringo in Los Angeles.

The actress’ hairstylist Jenny Cho posted an Instagram picture of the stunning leading lady in that will make you yearn for the days of big hair — and Studio 54. Cho captioned the post, “Jerry Hall inspired,” which could not have been more apropos. The model’s iconic flaxen strands were immortalized with voluminous brushed out curls — a la Seyfried’s recreation, and it has us thinking that it’s time that this look makes its comeback.

The key to rocking a style like this in 2018 and not looking dated comes down to two factors: zero crunch and contemporary accessories. Obviously, Seyfried’s style nailed both of these. First, Seyfried’s undone ringlets have texture, but they also look soft and touchable, which likely comes down to modern formulations of mouse (we love this one) to keep things flowing all while lending mega-hold. The second factor is Seyfried’s sparkly Lelet NYC hair clip, which has a modern silhouette and style — so the look is current.

Another crucial piece s that Seyfried’s makeup is totally modern. She’s only wearing subtly winged liner and a soft, nude lip — which ensures that she doesn’t look costume-y. Same thing goes for her high-neck lace dress.

Here’s the lesson we can all learn from Seyfried: when rocking a retro hairstyle, sport fresh makeup and a contemporary frock and you are guaranteed to look of the moment — not dated.

