



Lizzo made red carpet history when she arrived at the 47th annual American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24, sporting the tiniest Valentino purse known to man.

American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

The itty-bitty handbag takes the tiny purse trend to an entirely new level. For the record, it’s practically the size of one of the hitmaker’s acrylic nails and looks like it was made to accessorize a Barbie doll. On the red carpet, the chart-topper joked that she had a flask, tequila and condoms stored inside of the minuscule bag.

The “Truth Hurts” singer posted a photo showing off her look — handbag included — on Instagram on Sunday, November 24 with the caption, “@maisonvalentino bag big enough for my fu-ks to give. Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas 🍑💦.”

In addition to the buzz-worthy handbag, the 31-year-old hit the red carpet looking “good as hell” in a one-shoulder custom Valentino tangerine minidress, white strappy heels by Stuart Weitzman and teardrop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Lizzo’s stylist, Marko Monroe, deemed her the “iconic orange queen” on Instagram. “So proud of this angel, and for always being ready to put the *wink* back into the red carpet,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the look. “Cuzzzz I love you 🍊🧡”

The singer’s glam was brought to life by makeup artist Alexx Mayo, hairstylist Shelby Swaine and nail artist Eri Ishizu. Mayo created an orange eyeshadow look using Urban Decay products and he made her eyes pop with Kiss Lash Couture Naked Drama in “Chiffon.”

Swaine styled her hair up in a high ponytail with the help of hair extensions from Dare to Have Hair and hair tools from GHD. To complete the look, Ishizu created “crystal bubble nails that were hard to miss on the carpet or on-stage. She used OPI GelColor nail polish in “Glitter to My Heart,” plus a custom crystal design.