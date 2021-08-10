Breaking out the bling! Amelia Gray Hamlin is putting on a very sparkly display of affection for boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 10, to show off some tribute jewelry for her beau: a diamond necklace that spelled out “Lord” in block letters.

“Let the lord be with me,” she captioned the Instagram Stories, showing off the gold and diamond necklace, which she layered below her tennis necklace.

For those that don’t keep up (pun intended), the 38-year-old Talentless founder signed himself for a knighting ceremony back in 2012 and since then, commonly refers to himself as Lord Disick.

This isn’t the first piece of jewelry that Hamlin has gotten in honor of her boyfriend, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Back in April, she took to Instagram stories to show off her new beaded bracelets from Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios’ jewelry company Aura Sugar Co.

The Boux Avenue ambassador rocked a handful of colorful stacks from the brand, including a rainbow one that had “SCOTT” beaded across the front.

While Hamlin’s love for tribute jewelry has seen an uptick in recent months, the two have been going strong for quite a while. They were first linked in October 2020, two months after Disick called it quits with Sofia Richie.

And as things started to heat up, comments about their 18 year age gap started to flow.

“People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time,” Hamlin wrote via Instagram Stories in December 2020, clapping back at “judgmental” critics. “People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Since then, the model has given glimpses into her relationship with Disick’s three children. It’s been revealed that Hamlin has nicknames for both Penelope and Reign, Peesh and raymen noodle soup respectively.

“Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on,” a source exclusively told Us in July, noting that the pair “really love each other and care for each other.”

Disick has also met Hamlin’s parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, a fact that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed in a May episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“[He’s] very similar to what you thought when you met him, he’s more handsome in person. We had a very nice time. He met Harry,” she said. “It is what it is, guys. It is what it is.”