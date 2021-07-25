Staying close! Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin looked loved-up as they enjoyed a weekend boat trip with his kids.

Sharing a series of snaps via Instagram, Disick, 38, blissfully cuddled up to his model girlfriend, 20, on Saturday, July 24.

In one shot, the reality TV star and Hamlin got cozy underneath an Hermès blanket, taking in the sights on the horizon and at sea. Disick captioned his post, “Hermès only to swim.” Taking to his Story, Disick shared another pic of the choppy waves in the boat’s wake as it drove past, with an American flag billowing in the wind off the boat’s stern.

Disick’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope joined the couple on the excursion. In one snap on his Story, “P” posed with a friend while standing on a cushion to see the waves from the speedboat. Disick used the caption, “Pinop” on the slide.

Since the couple started dating, Hamlin’s gotten increasingly close with Disick’s three children — son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9 and younger son Reign, 6 — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

For Penelope’s birthday earlier this month, the model shared a sweet message for the elementary schooler. She commented on Scott’s birthday tribute writing at the time, “little peesh 🥺💞💞 happy birthday to the best facialist in town.”

The pair first confirmed their relationship in February 2021, and they’ve only gotten better with time.

“Everything’s going well for them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on.”

The insider revealed that Disick and Hamlin “really love each other and care for each other,” noting their relationship is in a good place.

Since the pair began dating, they’ve enjoyed traveling together and “creating new memories.”

The couple was first linked after being spotted together at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party in October 2020.

After becoming an official couple, a source previously told Us in March 2021 that “Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together.” The insider added, “They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”

However, Hamlin’s parents — Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin — haven’t had the best opinions about their daughter dating the Talentless founder, considering their 18-year age gap.

On the June 30 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna, 58, opened up about her feelings about the then-newfound relationship. “It’s a what the f—k moment,” she told costar Erika Jayne. “You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids. We’re thinking it’s a phase, right? It’s a phase, I don’t want to bring attention to it.”

She noted her husband, 69, was “calm about” the relationship, but she was a lot more nervous about it. During a confessional, the Rinna Beauty founder noted that she only knew of Disick from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that he has three kids. “Oh God,” she added at the time. “As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good, this gives her another label to deal with.’”

