Birthday wishes — and kisses! Amelia Gray Hamlin celebrated her 20th birthday in Miami alongside boyfriend Scott Disick.

The model documented the festivities on her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 12, showing fans a glimpse of her gold “burfday” outfit before heading to LIV nightclub. Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna‘s daughter received a VIP welcome, complete with a lit-up sign and gold tiered cake.

Disick, 38, was first linked to Amelia in October 2020 when the pair were spotted together at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party. After months of speculation, the twosome made their romance Instagram official in February while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

“Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”

A second source revealed later that month that Amelia’s parents “were skeptical at first” of their youngest child’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who’s nearly 20 years her senior. However, “seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship,” the insider added.

The California native shared just how happy the Talentless cofounder has made her while marking his birthday in May. “You light up my life, and make my world better,” she gushed alongside a series of cozied up Instagram photos. “I can’t imagine what I would do without you. Thank you for being you. The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I’m so lucky. I’m so blessed to have met you. I love you.”

Disick previously dated Sofia Richie for nearly three years before calling it quits in the summer of 2020. He shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex Kourtney Kardashian, who attended the New York native’s birthday bash with Amelia and more of the Kardashian-Jenner family in May.

The Poosh founder, 42, and Disick have remained friendly in the years since their 2015 split, but their close bond doesn’t worry Disick’s new flame.

“Amelia’s not bothered by Kourtney,” an insider revealed in April, adding that the Flip It Like Disick alum and Amelia are “serious” about each other. “Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends.”

Scroll down to see how the couple celebrated Amelia’s milestone birthday: