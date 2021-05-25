Coming together. Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, partied with Kourtney Kardashian and family on Monday, May 24, in honor of his upcoming 38th birthday.

Kourtney, 42, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian all shared snaps from an early birthday party for Disick, who turns 38 on Wednesday, May 26. The Flip It Like Disick alum, for his part, revealed that Hamlin, 19, gifted him a motorcycle at the bash.

“New Harley can’t complain,” he wrote alongside videos of him riding the bike in the driveway. “Thanks @ameliagray.” Disick added a series of balloon and red heart emojis.

Disick and Hamlin have been linked since the fall of 2020, attending Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party together in October. While he previously claimed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that his ex Sofia Richie struggled with his close bond with Kourtney, with whom he shares Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, a source told Us Weekly that Lisa Rinna’s daughter is “not bothered” by the Poosh founder.

“Scott and Amelia have been enjoying spending a lot of time together and hanging out with their friends,” the source said last month. “Their relationship has been heating up and you can totally tell they’re serious.”

As he spends more time with the model, Kourtney has been hot and heavy with Travis Barker. According to another source, Disick’s relationship with his ex’s family hasn’t been the same after they wrapped the final season on KUWTK earlier this year — a fear that he expressed during a recent episode.

“Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is definitely strained. They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids,” the source said. “Scott’s been in Miami with Amelia and, honestly, things haven’t been the same since KUWTK stopped filming and Kourtney and Travis began dating. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians.”

Despite spending time out of town, the family came together to celebrate his birthday with Raising Cane’s catering, a Churro’s food truck and party favors provided by Luxe VVS Jewelers.

“Do you guys want to know what Scott has for his party favors? … I’ve never heard of this before,” Kim, 40, explained via Instagram Stories, showing off the security guard at the entrance from the jewelry station.

Disick added, “This is how the lord does it. I’m sorry that everybody else gives out candy, I give out ice.”

Scroll through to see photos from Disick’s birthday party: