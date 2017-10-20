How did #AmyAdams do for her first ever selfie on Instagram tonight? ❤️ She doesn’t have an account yet but hopefully soon 😛. Styled by @petraflannery 💇 @cnaselli 💄 @hungvanngo A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

Sometimes the first time can be the charm. Amy Adams’ debut Instagram selfie is the perfect example! Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo posted the actress’ first ever pic taken with a front-facing camera to his Instagram account on Thursday, October 19 — and no surprise, she looks stunning in it!

“How did #AmyAdams do for her first ever selfie on Instagram tonight? ❤️ She doesn’t have an account yet but hopefully soon 😛.Styled by @petraflannery 💇 @cnaselli 💄 @hungvanngo,” Vanngo captioned the beautiful — and adorable — snapshot. Pretty darn good for a rookie, we say!

Of course, Adams’ beauty look was as gorgeous as her pose — no surprise since Vanngo is known for his meticulous work. He made the Nocturnal Animals star’s blue eyes pop by dusting them with a warm rose gold eyeshadow and was sure to add a healthy smudging of it on her lower lid too. The element that ensured that Adams’ striking baby blues popped? The inky black liner Vanngo rimmed her water line with. The overall attention-grabbing effect surely added to her selfie perfection.

The Enchanted actress was not without the signature Vanngo glow, either. Her skin look flawless and fresh while her peachy complexion was enhanced with a sheer and healthy coordinating blush. Those same shades were also present in the perfect peachy-nude hued glossy lip.

But Adams’ makeup wasn’t the only thing that was flawless — so was her pose! The Oscar nominee nailed the supermodel secret to the perfect selfie (seriously — scroll through Kendall Jenner’s Instagram and you’ll notice this trick)! Two steps: Turn your head to the right and tilt your chin down. She nailed it on the first try!

For now, Adams doesn’t have an Instagram account, but if Vanngo’s caption is to be believed, when she does finally join the ‘gram, she might be crowned the next queen of the app — she’s already got her technique down pat! A few more moves she could add to her bag of selfie-taking tricks: the Kylie Jenner “Toot” lip move and Zendaya’s lighting secrets.

