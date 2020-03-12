Amy Schumer is the latest celeb to hop on the Skims bandwagon, as proven by her recent Instagram Story sporting what appears to be Sculpting Above-the-Knee Shorts from Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line.

In a post on Wednesday, March 11, the mom of one posed for the camera wearing a long-sleeved white one-piece with the Skims shorts underneath.

“Yeezy, @kimkardashian @skims. I am here and I will walk the runway,” the 38-year-old comedian wrote over the photo, offering herself as talent for either (or both) of the brands in the future.

Kardashian reposted Schumer’s Instagram Story and added a text overlay that read, “I love her!!!!!!! @amyschumer.”

As much as Us Weekly wishes Schumer would actually pursue a career in modeling for Kardashian and Kanye West, The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author has her hands full with 10-month old son Gene Attell Fischer.

Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene into the world on Sunday, May 5 and the I Feel Pretty star shared the news with her Instagram fans a day later.

Accompanying a photo of their little family at the hospital, Schumer wrote, “10:55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born.”

Schumer had a very difficult pregnancy, which she was very transparent about with fans. She was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

“I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester,” the Trainwreck actress captioned a photo of herself at the time.

She continued, “I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls–t! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell!”

Schumer married Fischer on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at an oceanside rental house in Malibu.

