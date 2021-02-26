Estee Lauder Announces Ana de Armas as Global Ambassador

Ana de Armas is breaking into beauty! On February 26, Estée Lauder announced that the Knives Out actress is the brand’s newest Global Ambassador.

“I am honored to represent such an iconic brand,” de Armas says in a press release shared with Us. “Growing up in Cuba, I really admire and connect with the story of Mrs. Estée Lauder. She understood that you have to work hard to turn your dreams into a reality. Everything she did was inspiring then and continues to be inspiring today. I am proud to become part of that legacy and share her story.”

The actress shared her excitement about the new partnership with her 3.9 million Instagram followers earlier today. She captioned the post, “What beauty dreams are made of ✨💄💋 Proud to share that I am the newest @esteelauder Global Brand Ambassador! 💫 #EsteeGlobalAmbassador.”

Golden Globe nominee and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins showed her support for de Armas, writing, “🙌🙌🙌🙌 so beautiful!!!”

The moment this “dream” came true though admittedly took de Armas by surprise. In a behind the scenes video released by the brand, the No Time to Die actress says when she initially heard the news about her role she freaked out. “I was excited and happy and proud. It’s such an iconic brand.”

The video, which is filled with little tidbits about de Armas, was filmed during her first campaign photo shoot, which will be released in March. In the video, de Armas looks stunning, wearing a gold gown with a plunging neck.

Her makeup positively radiant for the shoot. We imagine she’s wearing some of her favorite Estée Lauder products for the photos, including Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, Double Wear Stay-in-Place Eye Pencil, Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick, and her “can’t live without beauty product,” the Sumptuous Rebel Length + Lift Mascara.

The partnership was an organic match according the brand. The Estée Lauder Companies & Global Brand President Stéphane de La Faverie says, “Her story of overcoming barriers to achieve her dreams and become an accomplished actress is inspiring to women around the world, and her talent, warmth and beauty will bring a new energy to the brand.”

De Armas made beauty headlines earlier in the year when she debuted a new ‘do. The actress, who had just split from boyfriend Ben Affleck, switched up her normal style getting a shoulder length chop, whispy fringe bands and darker color.