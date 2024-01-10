Andie MacDowell always knows how to turn up in style — despite frigid January temperatures.

The 65-year-old actress stepped out in head-to-toe sequins on Tuesday, January 9, at the season 2 premiere of The Way Home in New York City.

MacDowell looked stunning in a gray floor-length sequin gown featuring a turtleneck and long sleeves. She allowed the dress to take center stage and wore only a simple black clutch to accessorize the look.

The Maid actress wore her hair in an elegant bun and played up her eyes with black eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and long lashes.

Related: Just Married! See Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s Relationship Timeline Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff kept their romance under the radar before confirming their engagement in May 2022. The twosome were first linked in August 2021 following the Maid star’s brief relationships with Pete Davidson and Shia LaBeouf. The Bleachers singer, for his part, previously dated Lena Dunham from 2012 to 2018. Nearly two years […]

MacDowell’s decision to wear the floor-length gown comes as no surprise as the actress has long sworn off short dresses. In a 2012 interview with Tim Gunn, the actress revealed that shorter hemlines no longer hold any appeal to her.

“I wouldn’t wear really short dresses any more — just don’t feel comfortable in them,” she told the Project Runway star at the time.

MacDowell was joined on Tuesday by fellow The Way Home castmates Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams, and Chyler Leigh. The group posed for photographers before heading into the screening. They also participated in a Q&A at the end of the night. There, they answered questions posed by a moderator and the audience alongside the show’s creators Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed.

The Way Home is a Hallmark original series that first aired in January 2023. It takes place in the quaint town of Port Haven, and follows three generations of strong women who find themselves on an unexpected and transformative journey that leads them back together. MacDowell plays Del Landry, the family matriarch.

Related: A Guide to Hallmark Channel’s Leading Ladies The Hallmark Channel has become the one-stop-shop of holiday movies and light-hearted rom-coms over the years — with many fans tuning in to see their favorite leading ladies. Whether it’s When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow or Sweet Autumn lead Nikki DeLoach, the network is full of talented women telling heart-warming stories. Hallmark’s long list […]

In an interview with the Today show in January 2023, Macdowell spoke about what the show means to her.

“It was a great script. When I read it, I got cold chills,” she said, adding, “There are so many things I love about the show. I really love the three generations because I think it represents all women. I love a show that’s led by women.”

Season 2 of The Way Home will premiere on Sunday, January 21, on the Hallmark channel.