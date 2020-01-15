Andrew Fitzsimons’ client roster is a hairstylist’s dream. He frequently styles the manes of the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Ashley Graham — and the star-studded list goes on. But when he’s not working with A-listers, he’s supporting the LGBTQ+ community at the Trans Wellness Center in L.A.

“When you have privilege in any way, it’s your responsibility to use that to help others,” explained the Dublin native, as he talked with Us behind-the-scenes at a Tigi Copyright press event in NYC. The ambassador recently teamed up with the brand to star in the first episode of its You Can Always Start Over campaign for 2020.

The purpose of the campaign is to share inspirational and transformational stories highlighting charitable causes. Fitzsimons’ campaign focuses on the Trans Wellness Center and its founder, Mariana Marroquin. As the stylist gives her a haircut, Marroquin recounts the hardships she’s faced in the past as a transgender woman, and how she’s used those experiences to become a trans community leader.

Fitzsimons founded a cosmetics donation drive for the L.A. LGBTQ center in 2017. “As a beauty professional, I get sent so many products sent to me and so do my clients and nobody ever knows what to do with them,” explained Fitzsimons. “There was no specific program for trans people with cosmetics, so we started there.

”When the Trans Wellness Center opened its doors in 2018, the LGBTQ+ activist reached out to find out how he could help support it. That’s when he met founder Mariana Marroquin for the first time. “Together, we decided to push the program to use it as a vehicle to highlight the center,” he explained.

Later that same year, Tigi Copyright reached out to Fitzsimons directly to tell him that they were interested in his program at the Trans Wellness Center. “I assumed it was purely hair related,” said Fitzsimons, while reflecting on the brand’s outreach. But together, they created the first episode of the You Can Always Start Over series, which focuses on the power of transformation.

“This transformation has been about how you can transform how you can impact other people’s lives. In the campaign, Mariana and I talk about our experiences and how that has led us to do what we do — and how our experiences have transformed us to the people we are today.”

The campaign also marks a full-circle moment with the brand for Fitzsimons. “I was 13 years old when I started doing hair and the salon that I worked with used Tigi products,” he explained. “When I went freelance in fashion and celebrity, that’s when I started using Tigi again because they were the first products I used, they were the products I was trained on and the products that worked for me the best.”

For those who are totally new to the brand, Fitzsimons recommends the following three products to perfect your locks: Copyright Volume Lift Styling Spray, Copyright Volume Finish Spray and Copyright Heat Protection Spray.

An easy way to help Fitzsimons and Marroquin is to donate unused beauty products. To contribute to the Trans Wellness Center, gather unopened cosmetics and self-care products and ship them to the Trans Wellness Center at 3055 Wilshire Boulevard, Unit 360, Los Angeles, CA 90010.