The Talented Mr. Ripley multiverse was alive and well when Andrew Scott and Jude Law crossed paths at the 2024 Met Gala.

Law, 51, and Scott, 47, walked the red carpet together alongside Donatella Versace at the Monday, May 6, event. Both actors were dressed by the Versace designer for the gala where the dress code was a “Garden of Time,” based on the museum’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” Costume Institute exhibit.

Scott rocked a sleeveless black shirt and matching trousers that he paired with a black vest with gold buttons. He accented his look with a gold necklace. Law opted for a more classic look as he donned a tux with a bowtie. Versace, 69, dazzled alongside the men in a mint green floor-length gown.

While Law and Scott haven’t worked together on screen, they share a connection thanks to The Talented Mr. Ripley. Law starred alongside Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow in the film adaptation of the 1955 Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name. In the 1999 film, Law portrayed Dickie Greenleaf, a rich and spoiled playboy whom Tom Ripley (Damon) must convince to return home. Law received an Academy Award nomination for the role.

Related: The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Met Gala It turns out that florals for spring really can be groundbreaking. That was our takeaway from the 2024 Met Gala. Its theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code was “The Garden of Time.” Despite the somewhat confusing title (as admitted by Anna Wintour herself), the guests offered up an impressive array of […]

Two decades after the Oscar-nominated film premiered, Scott was cast as the lead in a TV series based on the novel. While Scott took over Damon’s character, Johnny Flynn portrayed a new version of Law’s role. Ripley dropped on Netflix in April with eight episodes. Despite the show and the movie being based on the same source material, the projects are not connected.

“Steve Zaillian’s, in many ways, couldn’t be further from Anthony [Minghella’s],” Law said to Entertainment Weekly after watching the series for himself. “It’s very interesting to see what scenes and threads still come to the surface, even if they are very different stylistically and in their pacing.”

Law added that it was “rewarding and interesting to watch” the story from “a new perspective.”

“I’m enjoying it. How can one not? It’s such great material. You’re in great hands with wonderful actors, and it’s such an interesting character,” he gushed to the outlet. “Both versions reflect the director in many ways. One is visual, colorful, and romantic. The other is quite forensic and more sinister. Film, to me, often reflects the person at the helm of the camera.”

Related: Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Met Gala: Top 5 Looks of the Night The first Monday in May went down without a hitch. Hollywood’s hottest proved that flowers can be groundbreaking when interpreting the 2024 Met Gala’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code. Stars delivered drama with bold colors, unique textures and out-of-the-box silhouettes. While it’s safe to say fan-favorite celebrities brought their […]

Ahead of the premiere, Scott opened up about the “epic journey” he took while playing the notorious con man.

“He’s not a reliable hero. So, you don’t necessarily know if he’s telling the truth at any particular time. He does terrible things,” Scott said in an interview with emmy magazine published in April. “I have to find the soul within him. I think there’s something about him that’s very vulnerable. I love that about him because it brings out his real human side. He’s not a natural-born killer.”