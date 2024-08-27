Angelina Jolie is kicking off fall dressing with the classics!
The iconic actress and mom of six was recently spotted in Venice, Italy upon attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival 2024. She’s clearly ready to embrace fall weather, seeing that she paired together three fall staples: a pair of black leather heeled boots, some black trousers and a beige double-breasted trench coat.
Jolie’s look reminded Us that we need to prep our jacket collection for fall as well, so we found a lookalike for her style on Amazon — and it’s now on sale for 61% off.
Get the CorBuyit Double Breasted Mid-Length Belted Trench Coat (Originally $70) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2024, but are subject to change.
The CorBuyit Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat brings the same beige trench coat vibes as Jolie’s, just without the short-sleeve design. And TBH, we appreciate that, because if you need to wear a trench coat in the fall, it’s likely because you need an extra layer of warmth — sleeves included! It also has the same double-breasted design, belted waist and contrast buttons. Bonus: It comes with a detachable hood!
The coat is made with a slim fit, so it flatters and accentuates the body, as opposed to those straight, bulkier styles. It’s lightweight and breathable, making it the perfect layer for those chilly fall mornings and evenings. It’s also made of a 100% polyester fabric, which makes it anti-wrinkle and durable.
One of the most versatile coats you can buy — which also makes it a great value for the money — this coat can be paired with pretty much anything. As Jolie illustrated, it can be dressed up with some leather knee-high boots and trousers for a day in the office or with a dress while attending an elevated event such as a wedding. It can also be thrown on for casual things, such as with jeans, sneakers and a blouse for a weekend lunch date, or with leggings and an athletic top on the way to a workout.
