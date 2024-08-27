Angelina Jolie is kicking off fall dressing with the classics!

The iconic actress and mom of six was recently spotted in Venice, Italy upon attending the 81st Venice International Film Festival 2024. She’s clearly ready to embrace fall weather, seeing that she paired together three fall staples: a pair of black leather heeled boots, some black trousers and a beige double-breasted trench coat.

Jolie’s look reminded Us that we need to prep our jacket collection for fall as well, so we found a lookalike for her style on Amazon — and it’s now on sale for 61% off.

Get the CorBuyit Double Breasted Mid-Length Belted Trench Coat (Originally $70) on sale for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Madonna Uses This Affordable Hair Dryer You Can Get on Amazon Madonna is one of those celebrities that will never go out of style. She’s a music legend, a style icon and, though not often mentioned, her hair is #goals. I know countless people who take photos of the singer to their colorist to get the same cool blonde, but her styling is also top tier […]

The CorBuyit Double Breasted Belted Trench Coat brings the same beige trench coat vibes as Jolie’s, just without the short-sleeve design. And TBH, we appreciate that, because if you need to wear a trench coat in the fall, it’s likely because you need an extra layer of warmth — sleeves included! It also has the same double-breasted design, belted waist and contrast buttons. Bonus: It comes with a detachable hood!

The coat is made with a slim fit, so it flatters and accentuates the body, as opposed to those straight, bulkier styles. It’s lightweight and breathable, making it the perfect layer for those chilly fall mornings and evenings. It’s also made of a 100% polyester fabric, which makes it anti-wrinkle and durable.

One of the most versatile coats you can buy — which also makes it a great value for the money — this coat can be paired with pretty much anything. As Jolie illustrated, it can be dressed up with some leather knee-high boots and trousers for a day in the office or with a dress while attending an elevated event such as a wedding. It can also be thrown on for casual things, such as with jeans, sneakers and a blouse for a weekend lunch date, or with leggings and an athletic top on the way to a workout.

Related: This Jenna Bush Hager-Approved Face and Body Oil Is Just $11 Do you battle with stretch marks and scars? You’re not the only one! These blemishes are so aggravating and they can impact how you feel about yourself. Moreover, investing in a healing body oil can help make the problem less severe. Jenna Bush Hager, known for being a co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna, […]

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Love this trench coat but need it in a different color? Or maybe you prefer a cropped version? We hear you, which is why we rounded up a few of our other favorite trench coats from Amazon below!

Shop more beige trench coats we love:

Not your style? Explore more trench coats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Kyle Richards and I Can’t Get Enough of This Tinted Sunscreen When a product is that good, it’s hard to stop talking about it! That’s why Kyle Richards and I can’t keep quiet about this tinted sunscreen — Sofia Richie-Grainge loves it too. It’s also been recommended by several other A-listers like Richie-Grainge, Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian — so I knew it had to be good. […]