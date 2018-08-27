These days, when you think Angelina Jolie style, what comes to mind is sophisticated separates, pantsuits and simple but ultra-feminine dresses that, unless she flashes some leg on a red carpet, don’t show a lot of skin. In her day to day, Queen Angie loves a classic and refined wardrobe consisting of mostly elevated neutrals. But on Sunday, August 26, the actress and producer was spotted in L.A. looking every bit the remixed Jolie in a strapless — and sexy — tube dress with an A-line skirt.

In keeping with her signature style, Jolie’s frock was neutral, but the Ryan Roche Fall 18 Super Lux Cashmere Stretch dress was quite the change-up for the red carpet mainstay for one main reason: it showed off her shoulders and arms. It’s been a minute since the tattooed humanitarian activist has bared some skin in the middle of the day, but the outfit was nothing less than refreshing. Not to mention, the Oscar nominee also carried a matching shawl of the same brand.

Here’s what makes this look so well: not only does the nude-toned color palette jive with Jolie’s general dressing scheme, but it’s also a really sexy, creamy nude that offsets the actress’ skin perfectly. But beyond that, the cut of the dress allows it to be equally parts sultry and sophisticated because, yes the bodice shows a lot of skin, but the A-line midiskirt hits below the knee evoking a timeless silhouette. Add a pair of nude pumps and a classic black patent envelope purse and you have a look worthy of red carpet royalty. Think of this as a modernized take on classic Hollywood style.

This look was quite the juxtaposition to the modest and demure styles that Jolie has been sporting of late. Case in point: earlier this summer the director donned a staid dove gray Ralph & Russo Couture (a Meghan Markle go-to) sheath to an event for foreign dignitaries.

Could this be the beginning of Jolie’s breakover?

