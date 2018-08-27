Here at Stylish, we are obsessed with Duchess Meghan’s style. Ever since she announced her engagement to Prince Harry and embarked on one of the chicest journeys from commoner to royal ever (see it here), through her wedding to her Duchess of Sussex fashion moments and more, we have pored over every single ensemble looking for her signature pieces in an attempt to get in on that Markle Sparkle. We’ve loved her jeans, we’ve admired her boatneck dresses, but of the many things that are undeniable about the Duchess of Sussex’s taste: she knows how to pick a good statement bag.

Case in point: during her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle made an appearance in Cardiff, Wales carrying a gorgeous forest green DeMellier London structured handbag that all but turned our idea of princess-to-be style on its head. That’s how cool she looked. And it turns out, the fact that the brand specializes in contemporary and feminine pieces that are synonymous with Markle’s signature vibe isn’t the only thing that they have common with Duchess Meghan. We caught up with brand founder Mireia Lluisa-Lindh to find out all about her designs and more. Read on!

Stylish: First off, what was it like seeing Meghan carrying your design?

Mireia Lluisa- Lindh: It was amazing! She is such a great role model for women all over the world for everything she has achieved and her commitment to charitable causes. We think she will be an amazing duchess, we were very honored she chose to carry the Mini Venice bag while on an official appearance with Prince Harry.

Stylish: Speaking of charitable causes, can you talk about DeMellier’s initiative to give back?

ML: Simply put: we are trying to do things differently. We work very closely with our ateliers and customers, selling directly to them. The transparency and authenticity of the brand is a main contributor to the success of DeMellier. We always create bags that are socially conscious. We have a 0% waste policy. We also have “A Bag, A Life” initiative, for which every bag that gets sold provides for the funding of a full set of vaccinations for children all over the globe in high-risk areas.

Stylish: How would you describe the aesthetic of your bags, what kind of woman is the DeMellier woman?

ML: People describe our bags as modern, effortless and feminine. Whether she is a doctor, an actress, a lawyer or a full-time mum, the DeMellier woman is someone who knows who she is and shines without trying too hard.

Stylish: Are there any colors or shapes in bags, clutches, and accessories that you would like to see women wearing more often?

ML: I think women are very savvy about what they like and need, so rather than trying to push them into something, we always listen to their feedback on our designs and think, “what will they love wearing? what will make them feel special?” And that’s how we create our collections

Stylish: What can we expect from the fall and winter collection?

ML: Every season we try to introduce exciting new shapes, colors and textures. For autumn The Oslo cross body-bag is our most awaited launch and plum is the new color of the season. They both evoke a strong femininity with lots of personality. Or if you like something more daring, the snake print calf leather the new must have texture.

Stylish: If you had to pick an item from the upcoming collection that is the most in-line with Meghan Markle’s aesthetic, what would it be and why?

ML: The Oslo because it’s modern and effortlessly beautiful, just like Meghan! We think it stands out for all the right reasons.

