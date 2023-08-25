Convicted scammer Anna Delvey and PR maven Kelly Cutrone are launching a “serious project” at New York Fashion Week.

Delvey, 32, and Cutrone, 57, have joined forces to produce a fashion show that is set to take place on Monday, September 11, per Page Six. The presentation will feature emerging designer Shao Yang and will be hosted at a Canal Street studio. Cutrone and Delvey — née Sorokin — told the publication that the event’s goal is to provide visibility for rising talent in the fashion industry.

“This is fun, but it’s not a joke,” Cutrone told Page Six. “It’s a serious project to gain some attention for talented designers. This project is like if ‘Thelma and Louise’ and Mother Teresa had a baby.”

Delvey, for her part, is elated to work with Cutrone — who she said inspired her move to the Big Apple. “It was so great to get connected with Kelly,” she told Page Six. “I used to watch her on Kell on Earth as a teenager in Germany, and she was always such an icon in my mind. My first internship was for a fashion PR agency in Berlin, and that decision was largely influenced by her as well.”

The fashion show will be unveiled under Cutrone and Delvey’s new pop-up company, the OutLaw Agency. “I’m so very excited to launch our new little venture, the Outlaw Agency, during this upcoming NY Fashion Week. No one is safe!” Delvey told Page Six.

Delvey’s plans with Cutrone isn’t the only way she keeps busy since being placed on house arrest in 2022.

In June, she launched a podcast called “The Anna Delvey Show” on Spotify with guests Julia Fox, Whitney Cummings, Emily Ratajkowski and more.

Delvey was convicted on four counts of theft services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny in April 2019 for scamming socialites in Manhattan. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 and ordered to pay restitution of about $199,000.

After posting on social media following her February 2021 release, Delvey was once again arrested, with law enforcement claiming that her Instagram posts showed a lack of remorse for her crimes. She remains under house arrest in her East Village apartment.

Delvey’s life and crimes were explored in Shonda Rhimes February 2022 true crime miniseries, Inventing Anna.