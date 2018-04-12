Rocking a cross between overalls and a jumpsuit, Anna Faris looked all kinds of ’70s chic in a denim one piece and white t-shirt while promoting her remake of the 1987 classic Overboard that originally starred Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Perhaps it is no surprise then that Farris, with her blonde locks, wispy bangs and sultry stare looked a whole lot like the iconic actress in her cute Instagram snap that she hilariously captioned “I’m supposed to be more active on social media – so in my 15th attempt, this is the best I’ve got – please go see my movie #overboardmovie – I love you.”

Proving that super stretch overalls can be figure flattering and chic, Faris sported the flared style with ease. With metal buckles and front pockets, the Alice McCall zip-up design comes in black and indigo and retails for $310 but is currently backordered until June. Keeping things super classic, the actress paired the vintage look with a simple white tee and dainty jewels.

When it came to hair and makeup, it certainly seemed like Faris looked to Hawn as her muse. Mane man Richard Marin gave the actress an undone blowout that calls to mind Goldie’s boho-meets-bombshell style both then and now. Makeup artist Jill Cady, meanwhile, opted for a nude lip and glowing skin but played up her eyes with lots of liner.

Faris is costarring in the Overboard remake out May 4 with actor Eugenio Derbez, and she admitted in an interview on the Today show earlier this week that she was terrified to take on the role until she had a chance to sit down with Hawn and Russell over dinner to discuss the rom com and receive their blessing.

While the storyline of the film has reportedly been updated since its late-80s debut, we love the fact that Faris is embracing some throwback style!

