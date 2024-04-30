Corsets have been all the rage this year, and Anne Hathaway found a way to keep the trend fresh and fun at the New York City premiere of her new film, The Idea of You.

Hathaway, 41, graced the Monday, April 29, red carpet in a crimson Versace gown. The look featured a bandeau bodice with cutouts at the bust. The openings were intricately connected to waist-cinching paneling, resembling a deconstructed corset. The boning lined the skirt of the gown, which was finished with a tasteful, thigh-high slit.

Hathaway paired the dress with coordinating pointed-toe pumps and dangling earrings. She wore her hair in a high-slung ponytail, keeping the focus on the floor-length design. For glam, Hathaway matched her frock with rosy eyeshadow, flushed cheeks and a soft pink lip.

Ahead of the screening, Hathaway blessed Us with back-to-back style statements while promoting the movie in the Big Apple.

Earlier on Monday, Hathaway appeared on Today in a white quilted mini dress by Patou. She teamed the piece with a matching cropped jacket, white tights and pointed heels. For her segment on Live With Kelly and Mark that same day, she looked lively in a sheer blue Simkhai dress that was equipped with a built-in crop top. The dress was completed with a structural design at the hem.

The Idea of You centers around 40-year-old Solène (Hathaway), who falls in love with 24-year-old musician Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) after taking her teenage daughter, Izzy (Ella Rubin), to see the group August Moon perform at Coachella.

Gabrielle Union — who looked elegant in Sportmax at the premiere alongside Hathaway — serves as producer on the film. Union’s own romance with her husband, Dwyane Wade, inspired her to adapt Robinne Lee’s book of the same name into a film.

“I was like ‘I want in.’ I live this! I’ve got a younger man with a big life,” Union, 51, said during a post-screening Q&A on Sunday, April 28.