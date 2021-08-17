Ginny [Antonia Gentry] rocks everything from oversized flannels and combat boots to crop tops and cable knit sweaters in season one of Ginny & Georgia, but believe Us, her style is about to get a major shake up in season two.

“Fashion is going to be something that we definitely explore with Ginny’s character in season two,” the 23-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the #AerieREAL Voices campaign. “Think total 180 — I’ll just leave it at that.”

While Gentry is “very excited” about her character’s impending wardrobe overhaul, it’s safe to say that she was a fan of Ginny’s OG fashion too.

In fact, Gentry admits she stole Ginny’s Doc Marten’s from set. “That’s the one thing that I was like this is cool, this is pretty badass — her Docs that she wears, especially when she rides the motorcycle,” the actress said.

While the Doc Marten’s have stood the test of time, Gentry has outgrown most of Ginney’s season one style in her personal life.

“In a lot of ways I related to Ginny. I didn’t really know how to do makeup for a while when I was her age. I kind of dressed more in the baggy t-shirts, baggy pants side,” she told Stylish. “So to kind of go back and put on all those clothes, it was a little cringey for me because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this takes me back to when I had no sense of fashion.’ But it makes sense, she’s still exploring herself and her wardrobe.”



Going back to her high school state of mind in the fashion realm has also helped Gentry get in touch with her young audience — and is in part what inspired her to team up with Aerie for their #AerieREAL Voices campaign.

“Playing a character, a teenager, who is going through so many structural changes is not easy. It’s never easy, but especially at that age,” she told Us. “I think it’s important to be partnering with Aerie so that I can use my platform to spread inclusivity and un-retouched photos so that young women and men everywhere can see themselves reflected in stores.”

She added: “That [shopping] is just another extension of self-expression and it’s reflected in the types of people we see every day in the media and I think it’s super important and I’m really excited to be working with them.”