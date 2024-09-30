Ariana Grande put an end to all plastic surgery rumors while taking a lie detector test.

Grande’s Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo asked the singer burning questions about what work she’s had while participating in Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series, which was published via YouTube on Monday, September 30.

“Did you get your nose done?” Erivo, 37, asked Grande, 31.

“No,” Grande quickly replied, with the test confirming she was telling the truth. Erivo then asked if she’s ever gotten a “boob job.” Grande denied.

“No. Can you imagine?” she joked back, admitting she has not gotten a face lift “yet,” but is “open” to the idea of one in the future.

“This is the best day of my life,” Grande said, continuing to lay plastic surgery rumors to rest. “Take that, you YouTube people.”

Grande also confirmed she’s never gotten a fox eye lift, a chin implant or a Brazilian butt lift.

“I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago,” Grande said. “And that is the extent.” She went on to say that she fully supports anyone who chooses to go under the knife.

As her final question, Erivo asked Grande, “Did you lie at any point during this lie doctor test and we didn’t catch you?”

Grande again said “no,” to which the test administrator confirmed. “This was the best day of my life,” Grande gushed at the end of her test.

The “Eternal Sunshine” singer previously got candid about getting “a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox” while doing her makeup in a Vogue YouTube video in September 2023.

“I, over the years, used makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind,” she said while tearing up. “That can be so beautiful at times, and I still do have love for it and appreciation for it.”

Grande continued, sharing she stopped getting the injections in 2018 and wants “to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines.”