Ariana Grande is opening up about her relationship with beauty.

In a vulnerable video with Vogue for their Beauty Secrets series posted on Tuesday, September 12, the “7 Rings” singer revealed she had botox and “a ton” of lip filler through the years. But she stopped in 2018.

“Being exposed to so many voices at a young age, and especially when people have things to say about your appearance at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing or not,” she explained. “When you’re 17, you don’t really know that yet.

Grande, 30, came into the spotlight as a teenager in 2010 on the Nickelodeon show Victorious, where she played Cat Valentine. Since then, the “Dangerous Woman” singer became a Grammy award winning musician with six studio albums.

“Over the years, I used makeup as a disguise or something to hide behind with more and more hair and more thicker the eyeliner — that can be so beautiful at times and I still do have love for it and appreciation for it,” she said. “But I think as I get older, I don’t love that being the intention behind it anymore.”

Grande recently made headlines when she began dating Wicked costar Ethan Slater after her separation from estranged husband Dalton Gomez in July. The news came after Slater had called it quits with estranged wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 1-year-old son.

While getting visibly emotional in the video, Grande added that, for her, beauty had been about “hiding.” But now she feels like “maybe it’s not.”

“I want to see my well earned cry lines and smile lines,” she said. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more and I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

But the “Thank U, Next” singer noted that she may not be done with face alterations just yet.

“Might I get a face lift in 10 years?” she asked. “I might, yeah. But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we are sitting here talking about beauty secrets. F— it, let’s lay it all out there.”

Grande added that she supports anyone who decides to get work done on their own face.

“Our relationships to beauty are so personal, like we’re here talking about beauty secrets,” Grande said. “Isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?”