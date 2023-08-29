Ariana Grande explained how fan complaints inspired her to revamp the Yours Truly album cover.

During a TikTok Q&A on Monday, August 28, Grande, 30, discussed changing the original photo of her sitting on a blanket of fallen rose petals to a black-and-white shot instead.

“Well, it’s horrible. It’s not horrible [but] you were right,” she said while addressing the initial reaction when the album came out in 2013. “I was very sad about that and I changed it.”

Grande continued: “You were right, but you’re not always right. Your bullying has been consistent for the past ten years, so there’s that. It leaves me with wounds that make me question everything I’ve done since.”

The singer dropped a new deluxe version of her record on Friday, August 25, in honor of Yours Truly‘s 10-year anniversary. The updated release featured a “Live From London” version and a “Spanglish” version of Grande’s duet with late ex Mac Miller.

Grande and Miller dated for two years before calling it quits in May 2018. One month later, Us Weekly broke the news that Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson following a few weeks of dating. They called it quits later that year.

Meanwhile, Miller died from an accidental overdose in September 2018 at the age of 26. Grande released an emotional tribute to Miller shortly after his passing.

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. … i’m so mad,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The actress has since reflected on her ups and downs with Miller. “By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f–k. He was the best person ever, and he didn’t deserve the demons he had,” she told Vogue in June 2019. “I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming … less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away.”

Grande later praised Miller for his dedication to his craft. “I think that nothing mattered more to him than music ever,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 in May 2020. “And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door. Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music.”

After ending her engagement to Davidson, 29, Grande briefly moved on with Mikey Foster. She later met Dalton Gomez and the pair tied the knot in May 2021. Us confirmed in July that Grande and Gomez, 28, had separated amid her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

“Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with [Ethan] and to take things slower,” an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”

The source added: “Things are heating up behind the scenes. Publicly, they’re backing off, but [in reality], they’re not.”