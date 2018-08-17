It was a meeting of the pop divas on Thursday, August 16, with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez posing for a selfie that showed off each songstress’ otherworldly glow. JLo posted the cute snap on her Instagram with the caption “Oh hello cutie💋 love this lil one @arianagrande,” and we couldn’t get over how #flawless the duo looked. The Hollywood darlings were #twinning with radiant complexions, bold brows, glossy nude lips and ponytails that make for the perfect end-of-summer beauty routine.

Grande, who had a very busy Thursday thanks to the release of her fab Carpool Karaoke appearance with James Corden, emotional tribute to Aretha Franklin on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon *and* midnight release of her latest album Sweetener, was sporting her go-to sky-high pony and some blinding diamond earrings in the pic. On the makeup front, the recently engaged pop star kept her complexion simply sculpted and put her pretty brown peepers on display.

Rocking shimmery bronze shadow and a graphic feline flick, Grande further drew attention to her eyes with a bold, filled-in brow. To balance out the look, she kept her pout neutral, opting for a her-lips-but-better nude with a satin finish that is not unlike JLo’s signature look.

Speaking of Lopez, it was all about the glow for the ageless “Jenny From The Block” singer, who, like Grande, swept her hair back into a pony that showed off her sparkly hoop earrings. As per usual, her complexion was luminous with a subtle wash of color on the cheek. In place of the “No Tears Left to Cry” crooner’s cat eye, Lopez opted for smudged liner that was equally worthy of a night out. Filled-in brows and a glamorously glossy pink lip were the cherry on top.

So whether you like bold liner like Grande or a sultry smokey eye a la JLo, the ladies are the undisputed queens of the sexy summer glow.

